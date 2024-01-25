KYKLO Joins ETIM North America

ETIM North America, Salt Lake City, UT, KYKLO, a product content and digital solutions provider, has joined the North American chapter of the global product classification standards organization.

KYKLO provides manufacturers and distributors digital solutions centered around product content creation, product discovery and information deployment. While KYKLO serves distributors and manufacturers in many industries, a significant percentage of the company’s customers are electrical and automation distributors and manufacturers. As a content and software provider, KYKLO will be the first ETIM NA Solution Provider that can help distributors integrate the data into a platform to support end-users.

“We see ETIM as another tool that will allow our clients to better reach and communicate their product information with their trading partners,” said Ryan Francis, managing director at KYKLO, in the press release.

“We are excited to welcome KYKLO as a solution provider member to ETIM North America, as their support will help with the expansion and adoption of the ETIM model across North America,” said Mary Shaw, executive director of ETIM North America, in the press release. “Their skill set will help both manufacturers and distributors use the standardized ETIM descriptors to improve their online product discovery, not only in North America but also globally.”

To learn more about ETIM North America, its Product Expert Groups, and how manufacturers, distributors, reps, and service companies can participate, visit www.etim-na.org or contact Mary Shaw at [email protected].