OmniCable is Now Delivering Sales & Marketing Content through RepFiles

The RepFiles system allows sales reps to access multiple manufacturers’ latest content in a single location on their mobile devices and computers. Inside the RepFiles NEMRA app, users can download content for offline use, view files, play videos, send files as email attachments and more. Any updates made by the companies delivering content are reflected on their users’ devices after a simple sync.

There is no cost for sales reps to access their manufacturers’ content. To get started, sales reps (including non-NEMRA members) should download the RepFiles NEMRA Edition app from the Apple App Store, Google Play or Microsoft Store. Once installed, users can register for their own RepFiles account, sign-in to the app and request access to their manufacturers’ content.

More information regarding the features available inside the RepFiles apps can be found at: http://www.repfiles.net/Support.aspx. Content can also be downloaded using RepFiles Web Access (RWA) at https://rwa.repfiles.net.