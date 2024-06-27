Epicor Buys KYKLO to Bolster Online Sales Tools & Digital Product Content for Distributors

Epicor recently acquired KYKLO, a provider of Product Information Management (PIM) and content-driven lead generation solutions to drive sales for manufacturers and distributors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to the press release, the acquisition accelerates delivery of Epicor’s AI-driven cognitive ERP vision to “transform traditional ERPs from systems of record to systems of insight and action, keeping employees at the forefront with easy-to-use, practical, outcome-focused and responsible artificial intelligence (AI).”

Epicor CEO Steve Murphy said in the press release that his company's customers “need to reach more prospects across more channels, with a relevant, accurate, content-rich digital experience that drives brand loyalty and repeat business.”

“Our acquisition of KYKLO furthers our aim to be the essential partner to the world’s most essential businesses, empowering them with purpose-built digital capabilities to meet their buyers’ needs whatever and wherever, they may be,” he said.

Epicor said in its release that more and more B2B buyers are looking online to transact with suppliers, and that the past several years has seen rapid expansion of digital strategies across B2B sectors to optimize buyer experience, self-service and product discovery capabilities. A recent analysis by Mordor Intelligence said PIM contributes to maintaining the consistency and quality of product data, consolidating it into one database to deliver improved customer satisfaction and omnichannel experiences.

With KYKLO, Epicor hopes its customers will be able to more easily create, manage and deploy product information such as content, price and inventory across multiple channels to generate qualified leads and revenue. KYKLO also supports collaboration with suppliers for real-time, accurate and complete product content, and use of product discovery tools that strengthen e-commerce strategies to drive sales.

“When we talk about B2B selling, we’re not actually talking about reaching businesses — it’s about reaching people,” said KYKLO CEO Remi Ducrocq, in the release. “Our mission has always been to deliver the best e-commerce platforms possible to help customers create targeted, easy-to-use, personalized buying experiences that help them grow and succeed, and we are thrilled to join Epicor in continuing to elevate that work.”