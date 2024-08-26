Syndigo Joins ETIM

ETIM North America announced that Syndigo, a provider of MDM, PIM, and PXM data solutions, has joined the North American chapter of the global product classification standards organization.

Syndigo serves many industries including construction/home improvement/DIY channels, industrial manufacturing, consumer goods and a number of other markets. Their cloud-native platform connects more than 50,000 global users across more than 14,000 enterprises globally, to more than 1,750 global recipient connections, improving data completeness and accelerating sales on every shelf.

“We believe that to help companies manage their data, it is critical to support global standards for product classification,” said Chris Rendell, Syndigo’s director of Partner Development, in the press release. “ETIM is a widely adopted global standard, and we see the value it brings to our customers that operate in the wholesale electrical industry and associated verticals around the world. We want to help manufacturers and distributors in North America also realize the cost savings and value that adopting ETIM can bring them.”

“We are happy to welcome Syndigo as our newest solution provider member to ETIM North America, as their support will help with the expansion and adoption of the ETIM model across North America,” added Mary Shaw, executive director of ETIM North America, in the press release. “Their skill set will help both manufacturers and distributors to implement standardized ETIM descriptors to improve their online product discovery to accelerate commerce.

“ETIM North America is a collaborative process where manufacturer and distributor members contribute to define product classification standards that drive our industry forward, while contributing on a global stage. It is through the advocacy and support of our solution providers who utilize the standards to support their customers, that the benefits of ETIM will be realized as they will drive the electrical industry’s digital transformation.”

To learn more about ETIM North America, its Product Expert Groups, and how manufacturers, distributors, reps, and service companies can participate, visit www.etim-na.org or contact Mary Shaw at [email protected].