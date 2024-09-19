  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Proton.ai Becomes First Distribution CRM to Achieve SOC 2 Type II Certification

    Sept. 19, 2024
    Proton.ai says this achievement makes it the first CRM in the distribution sector to reach this high level of data security.

    Proton.ai, Cambridge, MA,  the AI-powered CRM designed specifically for B2B distributors has  SOC 2 Type II certification. According to the company press release, this makes Proton.ai the first CRM in the distribution sector to reach this high level of data security.

    In the distribution industry, securely handling customer information  —like call notes, order details, quotes and product data—is crucial. Distributors rely on their CRM providers to protect these critical assets. SOC 2 Type II certification ensures that Proton.ai's processes meet the highest standards of data protection, giving distributors confidence that their information is safe.

    "Attaining SOC 2 compliance is a major milestone for our team," said Vlad Dobrovolskiy, director of Engineering at Proton.ai, in the press release "It underscores our commitment to safeguarding our clients' data and reinforces our standing as a trusted partner in the distribution industry. I'm thrilled about this achievement, as it reflects our dedication to excellence and security in supporting distributors."

    Why SOC 2 Compliance Matters for CRM Providers

    SOC 2 Type II certification reflects Proton.ai's commitment to data security and privacy. For our customers, this means:

    • Regular backups. Ensuring all CRM activities can be restored if needed, protecting vital business operations.
    • Quick incident response. Procedures are in place to quickly address and resolve system issues, minimizing any potential disruptions.
    • Strict data access. Only authorized personnel can view sensitive information, keeping data secure.
    • Continuous monitoring. Our systems are constantly watched to detect and respond to any suspicious activity promptly.
    • Data encryption. All CRM data is encrypted to prevent unauthorized access.

    Benj Cohen, CEO of Proton.ai, said in the press release, "Our customers trust us with their most critical data, and we take that responsibility seriously. Achieving SOC 2 compliance underscores our commitment to protecting their information. We're proud to lead the way in setting new standards for data protection in the distribution CRM space," added.

