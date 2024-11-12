Prokeep Lands $25 Million in Series A Funding to Refine and Expand Distributor-Customer Digital Business Links

Prokeep (www.prokeep.com), a customer communication and engagement platform for distributors, raised $25 million in a Series A funding round. The investment was led by San Francisco-based Dahlia Equity Partners with support from Ironspring Ventures, S3 Ventures, Benson Capital Partners and others. This strategic funding will enable Prokeep to accelerate its growth and expand its demand generation capabilities designed for distributors.

Launched in 2016, the New Orleans, LA-based Prokeep says its mission is to transform how distributors communicate and help customers get what they need fast by centralizing inbound and outbound communication and workflow. Several distributors of electrical supplies are using Prokeep, including City Electric Supply, U.S. Electrical Services, Winsupply and Ferguson.

According to the press release Prokeep now supports more than 8,500 distributor locations and its platform has facilitated more than $11 billion in orders across North America by connecting distributors with more than 3.5 million tradespeople, mechanics, service people, and other professionals that businesses and consumers rely on daily.

"Our Series A funding marks a significant milestone for Prokeep," said Jack Carrere, CEO and co-founder of Prokeep, in the press release. "We are grateful for the confidence our customers and investors have shown in our vision. We have heard loud and clear from our customers that driving demand in a way that builds upon the relationships (in many cases generational relationships) they’ve already built is vital to their future, and we’re energized to use this new capital to accelerate this reality for them with a clear mission — empower proactive communication to build stronger relationships and drive sales."

The new funding will support the expansion of Prokeep’s demand-generation capabilities. These capabilities leverage insights from more than 60 million messages sent through the platform to drive the development of smarter, data-informed outreach resulting in an increase in sales of up to 300% for some customers.

Building on customer feedback and its experience distributor and customer users, Prokeep has invested in data enrichment by leveraging AI models to help distributors extract conversation attributes. These insights include brand preferences, customer intent, and sentiment to enable more efficient and powerful sales enablement, marketing, and other proactive outbound activities.