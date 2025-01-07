IDEA Names Patrick Knight as New President to Drive Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA) (Arlington, VA): IDEA appointed Patrick Knight as president, reporting to current CEO David Oldfather. Knight joins IDEA with significant experience in driving transformative growth and operational excellence. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in helping organizations optimize performance, strengthen customer relationships, and expand into new markets. His proven track record in strategic leadership and innovation positions him well to guide IDEA into its next phase of growth and success.

“Patrick stood out in an exceptional pool of candidates as a visionary leader with the skills and experience needed to help IDEA continue to lead in the digital integration and data syndication space,” said George Vorwick, IDEA board chair and president & CEO of United Electric Supply, in the press release. “We are excited to see Patrick’s impact as he works with the team to drive innovation and enhance the value IDEA brings to our partners across the electrical industry and beyond.”