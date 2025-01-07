  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL ISSUE ARCHIVES
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from E-biz

    Photo 58366156 / Rawpixelimages Dreamstime.com
    ebusiness_photo_58366156__rawpixelimages_dreamstim
    Photo 58366156 Rawpixelimages Dreamstime.com
    ebusiness_photo_58366156__rawpixelimages_dreamstim

    Sponsored

    Illustration 19276996 / dirk erck / Dreamstime.com
    677d5c638398710d335950fd People Onthe Move Illustration 19276996 Dirk Erck
    1. Business Management
    2. E-biz

    IDEA Names Patrick Knight as New President to Drive Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

    Jan. 7, 2025
    IDEA
    Patrick Knight
    Patrick Knight

    Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA) (Arlington, VA):  IDEA appointed Patrick Knight as president, reporting to current CEO David Oldfather. Knight joins IDEA with significant experience in driving transformative growth and operational excellence. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in helping organizations optimize performance, strengthen customer relationships, and expand into new markets. His proven track record in strategic leadership and innovation positions him well to guide IDEA into its next phase of growth and success.

    “Patrick stood out in an exceptional pool of candidates as a visionary leader with the skills and experience needed to help IDEA continue to lead in the digital integration and data syndication space,” said George Vorwick, IDEA board chair and president & CEO of United Electric Supply, in the press release. “We are excited to see Patrick’s impact as he works with the team to drive innovation and enhance the value IDEA brings to our partners across the electrical industry and beyond.”

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations