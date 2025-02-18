  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    2025 MEP Innovation Conference Highlights Construction Tech Tools

    Feb. 18, 2025
    Sponsored by the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning  Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), the trade show, classes and networking opportunities brought together software providers that focus on project management, procurement, BIM, estimating, design and other contractor office essentials. 
    Along with a trade show and a robust roster of seminars, the 2025 MEP Innovation Conference offered ample networking opportunities.
    The 2025 MEP Innovation Conference, held Jan. 27-30 in Los Angeles, CA, offered electrical mechanical, plumbing, HVAC and sheet metal contractors opportunities to learn more about the tech tools that can help them run their companies more efficiently and profitably.

    Two contractors who attended the MEP Conference gave their thoughts on the value the event offered attendees. "As mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractors, we come from three disciplines that require complex systems to be designed, coordinated and installed seamlessly,” said Chris Weaver, Director of Technology for Andy J. Egan Company Inc., a mechanical contractor based in Grand Rapids, MI. "The MEP Innovation Conference brings us together to learn the latest processes and tools that improve how we work. More importantly, it’s now helping us develop the people who will lead digital construction in the future — ensuring our teams can adapt, innovate and deliver at the highest level."

    Jeff Elwell, Director of Innovation and Technology, E.M. Duggan, Inc., Canton, MI, a contractor specializing in in plumbing, HVAC, fire protection and other services, said attendees learn about new technologies that can transform how they work. “Innovation in construction isn’t just about adopting new tools,  it’s about transforming how we work,” he said. “At the MEP Innovation Conference, we’re not just learning about AI, process automation, and programming, we’re seeing how these technologies can be applied in real-world projects. This conference connects forward-thinking contractors who are using data and automation to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital construction.”

