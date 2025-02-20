2025 E-Biz Source Book

Latest from E-biz
With mega-trends like artificial intelligence and customer demand for massive amounts of data downloadable wherever and whenever they are working, the e-business world is changing like crazy for electrical distributors, manufacturers, reps, electrical contractors and other end users.
Electrical Wholesaling's editors thought it would be a good time to gather the best e-business resources we could find in one place. This article will connect with the best sources for business software, advice on digital commerce and digital tools to sell more products online or run your company more profitably.
We have also included vendors of procurement and project management software for electrical contractors so you get a feel for where and how you may be able to connect your company's business systems with those run by your customers. Savvy wholesalers are already helping distributors manage their projects by providing on-site product storage, staging & warehousing, customized delivery and removal of recyclable shipping containers from their jobsites, and helping them digitize their purchase orders and requests for quotes are examples of other value-added services you can provide.
Our thanks to the folks at IDEA for providing information at their website on their business partners and other companies, trade associations and industry allies who may be helpful in your quest to learn more about how e-biz works in the electrical wholesaling industry.
We also found the exhibitor list for the 2024 NECA Trade Show and the exhibitor list for the 2025 MEP Conference really interesting because we learned about the huge number of companies that market project management, procurement and estimating/bidding software to electrical contractors. The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) sponsors this conference along with Mechanical Contractors Association of America and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association.
As distributors connect electronically with more of their customers, the digital product information in their ERP systems can and will flow more often into contractor estimating/bidding, project management and procurement software. This will hopefully tighten the link between distributors and contractors and make online transactions less painful for all.
The world of e-business is evolving rapidly and if we missed any companies that should be listed in this article or need to correct any information in this post, please send along the information to Jim Lucy, editor-in-chief, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected].
THE E-BUSINESS WORLD FROM A-Z
ASSOCIATIONS & INDUSTRY ALLIES
If you are new to the electrical market or need to learn more about the e-biz resources available, one of your first calls should be to IDEA and your trade association or marketing group. They can help you connect with members who may be running any new software you are considering investing in and can get you signed up for any association training on e-business topics that may be of interest.
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Wayne, PA / Affiliated Distributors
Through the recent merger with IMARK, AD now has more than 700 distributor members representing 30% of the overall electrical channel. The electrical channel product data for AD’s eContent Service program is powered by the IDEA Connector. IDEA also offers AD members discounted rates and incentives for the IDEA Connector and IDEA Exchange.
ElectroFederation Canada
Toronto, Canada / ElectroFederation Canada
EFC is a not-for-profit association of electrical, electronics and telecommunications manufacturers and distributors in Canada. EFC and its members collaborate with IDEA to incorporate Canada’s unique requirements into the standards.
IDEA
Arlington, VA / IDEA
Founded in 1998, the Industry Data Exchange Association, Inc. (IDEA) is the industry-owned technology solution provider for the electrical wholesaling industry. Services include EDI, data syndication, IDEA Connector, IDEA OrdrTrak, data standards including the Harmonized Data Model, EDIPro, and IDEA Data Dictionary, also called the Product Attribute Specification (PAS). The company's eBiz 2025 Conference will be held in Nashville, TN, from Oct. 8-10. IDEA is also a NAED Allied Partner.
Independent Electrical Contractors Association (IEC)
Nashville, TN / Independent Electrical Contractors Association (IEC)
IEC's Spark event, to be held Sept. 26-28, 2025 in Phoenix, AZ, is one of the larger annual electrical contractor-focused events. Exhibitors include software providers.
MEP Innovation Conference
The annual MEP Conference offers one of the best opportunities around to see many of the key construction tech companies in one place. The 2026 conference will be held Jan. 26-28 in Austin, TX. Click here for details
National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED)
St. Louis, MO / National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED)
NAED's members operate more than 5,100 branches around the world. NAED is a big backer of IDEA, which was founded in 1998 through a partnership supported and funded by NAED and NEMA members.
National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)
Washington, DC / National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)
NECA's annual trade show and conference offers one of the electrical market's best opportunities to visit with software providers that specialize in estimating, bidding, project management and procurement. The 2025 NECA Trade Show will be held in Chicago, IL. Sept. 12-15.
National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
Rosslyn, VA / National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
NEMA represents nearly 350 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers. IDEA was founded in 1998 through a partnership supported and funded by NAED and NEMA members.
National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA)
Indianapolis, IN / National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA)
NEMRA is North America's largest trade association for independent manufacturers' representatives selling electrical and lighting products. IDEA provides EDI services to NEMRA through the IDEA Exchange and will be working with them to align two Point of Sale transaction standards.
E-BUSINESS / SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS
Companies listed below offer a wide variety of software and services that can help electrical companies improve their digital strategies.
Alexander Group
U.S. offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Scottsdale / Alexander Group
Areas of expertise: Consulting services for supply chain management
Alexander Group is a consulting firm that helps distributors maximize their sales management processes and guides them in their investments in supply chain and logistic solutions.
Avalon CSC
St-Laurent, QU / Avalon CSC
Area of expertise: Supply chain management & warehouse solutions
Avalon CSC has partnered with the National Association of Electrical Distributors and IDEA to help distributors deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions, It also works with solutions providers and warehouse storage solutions in these efforts.
Blue Meteor
Naperville, IL / Blue Meteor
Areas of expertise: Product data management
The Blue Meteor team of product data and PIM industry experts helps companies automate their product data lifecycles.
BlueVolt
Portland, OR / BlueVolt
Area of expertise: Online learning systems
Online learning management system for electrical manufacturers, distributors and reps. BlueVolt was founded in 2002 and has been providing solutions in the electrical market since that time.
Canals
Coral Gables, FL / Canals
Areas of expertise: AI-enabled sales and profit management tools.
Canals focuses on providing inside sales personnel with AI-based automation, processing customer quotes or order requests in any format. Its AI learns preferences, streamlining quote-to-cash workflows and enhancing sales team performance. Canals is integrated with IDEA's flagship data syndication tool, IDEA Connector. The company is an IDEA partner.
Conexiom
Vancouver, BC / Conexiom
Area of expertise: Digitizing/automating orders, invoices and other documents
Conexiom says distributors use its platform for intelligent, digital order automation, and that it focuses on automating its customers’ most critical and complex B2B document transactions with 100% accuracy and no manual review. Users rely on Conexiom's services for sales order automation, AP invoice automation and order acknowledgments. The company is a NAED Allied Partner.
Content Status
Cleveland, OH / Content Status
Content Status focuses on providing online sellers with instant content visibility, insights and guidance to deliver optimum shopping experiences. The company lists quite a few electrical distributors as users of its services. Content Status is an IDEA partner.
Area of expertise: Optimizing online storefronts
Digital Business Architects (DBA)
Bolton, MA / Digital Business Architects (DBA)
Area of expertise: Consulting with distributors on software integration.
Digital Business Architects focuses on offering collaborative software solutions. Its core service offerings include software application development, systems integration and IT opportunity assessment. Digital Business Architects (DBA) performs software maintenance and development services for the Industry Retail Database (IRD) CERICOMX application to maintain data synchronization compatibility with the 1SYNC Data Pool and enhance the software functionality based on customer feedback and GDSN requirements. The company is an IDEA Business Partner.
DCKAP
Round Rock, TX / DCKAP
DCKAP says it helps distributors build, connect, automate and grow their online business. DCKAP Integrator, its ERP integration platform, connects distributors' ERP systems to business applications such as e-commerce, CRM, inventory, accounting, logistics and marketplaces.
1 EDI SOURCE/Epicor
Solon, OH / 1 EDI SOURCE/Epicor
Areas of expertise: EDI consulting
Owned by Epicor, 1 EDI Source has provided EDI software for nearly 30 years.
ElectricSmarts
Glastonbury, CT / ElectricSmarts
Area of expertise: Online marketing, the NetPricer pricing service for contractors, e-learning and other online tools.
ElectricSmarts provides distributor-branded syndicated product content, web marketing and pricing services. The company is an IDEA Strategic Partner.
Enable
San Francisco, CA Enable
Area of expertise: Rebate management
Launched in 2016, Enable is an International provider of rebate management tools. It acquired Flintfox, reportedly one of the world's fastest pricing engines, in Jan. 2025. Enable is an IDEA partner and a NAED Allied Partner.
Epacube
Fort Worth, TX / Epacube
Areas of expertise: Pricing strategies and rebate management.
Tools for distributors to optimize pricing strategies, increase return on investment and streamline rebate management.
Loren Data
Marina del Rey, CA / Loren Data
Area of expertise: E-business solutions for distributors
Loren Data is an IDEA Exchange Partner that helps the association secure data exchange. The company offers e-biz solutions from order to shipment to invoice for distributors of all sizes and budgets.
Profit2
Overland Park, KS / Profit2
Areas of expertise: Pricing strategies
Assists distributors in building or managing new pricing strategies.
Pros.AI
Houston, TX / Pros.AI
Areas of expertise: Pricing strategies
PROS AI focuses on using artificial intelligence to provide insights and analytics about market and buyer behaviors and create offers automatically with the right product mix and price point. Tools include Smart Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Smart Price Optimization & Management (SOM). NAED Allied Partner.
ProtonAI
Cambridge, MA / ProtonAI
Areas of expertise: AI-enabled strategies to generate additional revenue and profit from online storefronts and other digital sales tools.
Proton AI applies artificial intelligence to deliver better ROI for distributors. A particular area of expertise is its AI-powered product suggestions on distributors' online storefronts. Founder Benj Cohen was in early on applying AI in the distribution market. He grew up in his family’s distribution business, Benco Dental, a dental supply business started by his great-grandfather in the 1930s. He blended this background with a Harvard degree in applied math to found proton.ai. He has written frequently for Electrical Wholesaling and in April 2019 EW wrote a profile on Proton AI.
Slimstock
Deerfield, IL / Slimstock
Areas of expertise: Inventory management
The Slim4 platform uses AI to help distributors increase service levels while reducing inventory and increasing cash flow. NAED Allied Partner.
SPARXiQ
Shaker Heights, OH / SPARXiQ
SparxiQ helps distributors and manufacturers optimize and manage pricing & rebates, and customize contract pricing. It also offers sales & negotiation coaching. NAED Allied Partner.
Spiro.AI
Boston, MA / Spiro.AI
Areas of expertise: AI-powered CRM
Spiro offers AI-powered CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solutions designed specifically for manufacturers and distributors. Its platform highlights the customers that need attention or present growth opportunities and proactively recommends specific actions to be taken. NAED Allied Partner.
Tecsys
Montreal, QU / Tecsys Inc.
Areas of expertise: Supply chain solutions for distributors
Tecsys provides distributors with supply chain solutions. It delivers solutions for warehouse management (including wire-cutting inventory management), distribution management, transportation management, distributed order management, as well as end-to-end financial management and analytics solutions. NAED Allied Partner.
Trimble's Trade Service Distributor One package
San Diego, CA / Trimble
Area of expertise: Connecting distributor and contractor business systems
Trimble acquired Trade Service Corp.'s pricing and product data businesses in 2013, and its Distributor One package is built on and updated from this data. Supplier Xchange, which Trade Service launched many years ago, is one of the options in this package. It was one of the industry's early efforts to integrate distributors' and contractors' business systems.
The Distributor One package also includes content services that populate and maintain product information in ERP systems and integrate with a distributor's e-commerce capabilities.
E-BIZ STANDARDS
The world of electrical e-commerce would not exist without the work these standards organizations mentioned below do to ensure that product data flows through the supply chain as efficiently as possible.
ETIM International
Margraten, Netherlands / ETIM International
ETIM is a format to share and exchange product data based on taxonomic identification. It's used around the world as a classification standard for technical products to structure the information flow between B2B professionals. ETIM is an IDEA industry ally.
UNSPSC
Ewing, NJ / UNSPSC
The UNSPSC, managed by GS1 US, is an open, global, multi-sector standard for classifying products and services. IDEA, on behalf of the wholesale industry, is responsible for maintaining the product categories that pertain to the electrical industry’s products.
X12
Arlington, VA / X12
X12 is an organization chartered by the American National Standards Institute to develop and maintain EDI transaction standards. IDEA supports X12 and its committees.
ELECTRICAL PRODUCT DATA
Clean, accurate product data enhanced with any necessary cut sheets, diagrams and other graphics is the basic building blocks of the entire e-commerce business.
DATAgility
Arlington, VA / DATAgility
IDEA acquired DATAgility in 2022 to utilize its data management services to accelerate the Harmonized Data Model Initiative.
Distributor Data Solutions (DDS)
Salt Lake City, UT / Distributor Data Solutions
DDS provides digital product content management to help electrical distributors deliver premium online management solutions to customers. It also offers assistance in building e-commerce sites, mobile apps, digital catalogs and other value-add services and tools to help customers research and source products.
IDEA
DISTRIBUTOR ERP COMPUTER SYSTEMS
The companies listed below all have ERP software developed and customized to meet the business information needs of distributors.
ECI Solutions
Westlake, TX / ECI Solutions
ECI focuses on a cloud-based ERP solution to help distributors manage sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, e-commerce, mobile apps and payment processing.
Epicor
Austin, TX / Epicor
Epicor is the largest provider of ERP distribution software, according to a survey of EW's Top 100 electrical distributors. Services and solutions include inventory management, point of sale/front counter and digital storefront solutions and managing networks, logistics, pricing and rebates. Epicor is an IDEA Strategic Partner.
Infor
New York, NY / Infor
Distribution ERP software offering a broad suite of capabilities, including demand planning, AI-powered business intelligence & analytics, B2B e-commerce, pricing and quotation and inventory management. Second largest provider of ERP software for electrical distributors, according to a survey of EW Top 100 electrical distributors. It's a NAED Allied Partner.
Microsoft Dynamics
Redmond, WA / Microsoft Dynamics
The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management ERP software platform promotes its ability to improve forecasting models with AI.
Oracle-NetSuite
Austin, TX / Oracle-NetSuite
Oracle NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP software package.
Prophet 21/Epicor
Austin, TX / Prophet 21/Epicor
Owned by Epicor, Prophet 21 is a popular ERP software package in the electrical market and other distribution industry verticals.
Rubicon
Oak Brook, IL / Rubicon
The Rubicon Group's ERP software was developed to provide electrical cable businesses with the tools they need to streamline their operations, automate processes and manage inventory, production and sales more effectively.
SAP
Walldorf, Germany / SAP
SAP says its ERP software package for distributors has solutions tailored to the specific needs of the wholesale distribution industry.
ESTIMATING/BIDDING SOFTWARE FOR ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS
Get to know which estimating/bidding software your contractor customers use because some packages have the ability to integrate distributor product data directly. Below are the major bidding/estimating packages that electrical contractors use.
Accubid/Trimble
Westminster, CO / Accubid
Trimble acquired Accubid in 2010. At that time, it was one of the market's most popular estimating packages. Trimble also offers contractors a broad package of software and services, including BIM design and modeling capabilities.
Cert-In Software Systems
Bakersville, NC / Cert-In Software Systems
Founded in 1996, Cert-In Software Systems has been developing estimating, time & material billing, bid management, contract billing, and purchase order manager systems for more than 25 years. The systems include interfaces to digital takeoff, spreadsheet, document management, Digitizer, Scalex, NetPricer and Supplier Xchange integration.
Bidding Enterprise
Brooklyn, NY / Bidding Enterprise
Bidding Enterprise helps electrical estimators automate their takeoffs and cost estimates.
Bidtracer
Mequon, WI / Bidtracer
Bidtracer's project management software tracks submittals, requests for information, change orders, billing, purchase orders and correspondence.
Conest Software Systems
Londonderry, NH / Conest Software Systems
Acquired by JDM Technology in 2017, Conest Software is a popular estimating package for electrical contractors
JDM Technology Group
Vancouver, BC / JDM Technology Group
The company owns several popular electrical estimating programs, including ConEst Software Systems and Vision InfoSoft. It's also the parent of ElectricSmarts.
McCormack Systems
Chandler, AZ / McCormack Systems
Acquired by Foundation Software in 2021, McCormack Systems has for many years been one of the most popular estimating systems for electrical contractors.
PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE FOR CONTRACTORS
Procurement companies source products for contractors. They help contractors source products from suppliers and streamline many different business processes for them.
Field Materials
San Jose, CA / Field Materials
Field Materials uses AI to help contractors automate purchase orders, quotes and invoices. Its web and mobile apps streamline material purchasing and equipment rentals by eliminating manual data entry for quotes, invoices, packing slips and receipts. It claims to save 5-10% in material costs by automatically identifying billing errors.
Kojo
Walnut, CA / Kojo
Built for trade contractors, Kojo is designed to help users manage procurement, tools and their warehouses.
Remarcable
Cleveland, OH / Remarcable
Remarcable offers electrical contractors solutions for procurement, tool and inventory management, and prefab. The company says it integrates with 450-plus suppliers and 19 accounting systems.
PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE FOR CONTRACTORS
Electrical contractors use project management software to manage all sorts of business processes on job sites, including deliveries, remote crews, billing, invoices, time clock management, quotes, safety documentation and tool and equipment tracking. As you can see in the descriptions of the companies below, each project management software vendor seems to promote a different package of capabilities. Talk with your contractor customers to learn about their project management issues and see if there are ways you can help provide any customized value-added logistical services.
AECInspire
Newark, CA / AEC Inspire
AECInspire tackles labor shortages, tight schedules and complex logistics with AI-enhanced material takeoff, detailing and project material management solutions.
Autodesk Construction Cloud
San Francisco, CA / Autodesk Construction Cloud
Along with its robust design capabilities, Autodesk Construction Cloud also helps contractors with project management.
Blu Banyan
Berkeley, CA / Blu Banyan
Built on the NetSuite Platform, Blu Banyan's BuilderSuccess software is designed to provide a fully integrated solution to manage all critical construction business functions, including pre-sales, pre-construction, defects and warranty management.
BuildOps
Santa Monica, CA / BuildOps
Developed to help contractors with dispatch, quoting/invoicing, service, projects and reports.
Condoit
Birmingham, AL / Condoit
Condoit's software is designed specifically for electrical contractors and their office needs. Its features include a customizable bill of materials.
Construction Industry Solutions (COINS)
Loughborough, UK / Construction Industry Solutions (COINS)
The company's electrical contractor management platform was designed for total project control and real-time visibility, from managing mobile crews with remote apps to fast-approval workflows. Offers a supply chain management module where contractors can score suppliers.
Deltek ComputerEase
Herndon, VA / Deltek
Deltek ComputerEase is a construction software provider that focuses on job costing accounting, project management, and payroll services.
eSUB Construction Software
San Diego, CA / eSUB Construction Software
eSUB's mobile-cloud construction management software helps contractors with many project management tasks, including creating, storing and managing purchase orders, project documents, costs, deadlines, emails, bids, daily reports, timecards, drawings, and more. eSub's software has won a NECA Showstopper Award.
Foundation Software
Strongsville, OH / Foundation Software
Foundation Software offers several key back-office software packages for contractors, including job cost accounting, estimating and payroll. It acquired McCormack Systems in 2021.
Kahua Inc.
Alpharetta, GA / Kahua Inc.
Kahua's software allows contractors to manage and analyze profitability, costs, bids and vendor quotes in a single system.
Knowify
New York, NY / Knowify
Knowify is a cloud-based project management and job costing solution for electrical contractors that helps them manage projects and teams, track profitability, and get paid faster, Using Knowify, contractors can estimate the cost of jobs, bid prices to their clients, track actual labor and material costs, and invoice clients. The software integrates with QuickBooks.
Procore
Atlanta, GA / Procore
Procore offers a broad package of product management tools, including estimating, BIM, bid management, resources planning and tracking, project financials and accounting integrations.
Quickbase
Boston, MA / Quickbase
Founded in 1999, Quickbase offers project management software to help contractors manage their businesses more profitably.
Raken
Carlsbad, CA / Raken
Raken has focused on offering a field-friendly app to help field crews document progress and keep the office updated on projects.
Rhumbix
Novato, CA / Rhumbix
Rhumbix helps contractors go paperless in the field and improves how they measure and manage labor productivity. Its Field Intelligence Platform is a cloud-based mobile workforce management solution that collects and digitizes data from paper-based workflows.
Riskcast Solutions
New York, NY / Riskcast Solutions
Riskcast software focuses on helping crews capture information on labor, material, equipment and other job-site data to manage projects more efficiently.
ServiceTitan
Glendale, CA / ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan offers cloud-based project management software that helps contractors manage their back offices and run their businesses more profitably. The company operates in a wide variety of construction trades.
Smartbuild
Boulder, CO / Smartbuild
Founded in 2017, Smartbuild's specialized software solutions for subcontractors (smartSUB) help electrical contractors handle their RFIs, changes, submittals, purchase agreements and other key documents.
E-BIZ TOOLS FOR INDEPENDENT REPS
As key marketing partners in the electrical market, independent manufacturers’ reps need 24/7 access to pricing data, marketing material and resources to run their companies as profitably and efficiently as possible. The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) links its members to many of these business resources. Below are companies that provide tools and services developed or customized for independent manufacturers’ reps selling electrical and lighting products.
Pull Logic
Atlanta, GA / www.pulllogic.com
Pull Logic has developed a suite of AI products designed to manage unpredictable demand and reduce excess inventory for lighting manufacturers. Features include smart demand forecasting, intelligent replenishment and an AI-powered customer service that it says enables competitor product crossover and real-time availability checks. Pull Logic says this improves customer satisfaction and reduces customer service workloads by 30 to 40%. The company exhibited its services at the 2025 NEMRA Conference.
Repfiles
Norcross, GA / www.repfiles.net
RepFiles is a file delivery system that enables salespeople to easily access companies’ latest sales and marketing materials inside a single, unified app. It was developed to prepare sales teams with collateral that is up-to-date and always at their fingertips. The company has worked with NEMRA reps since 2011 and was the subject of an Electrical Wholesaling feature article in 2012.
Repfabric
Tampa, FL / www.repfabric.com
The Repfabric platform supports key job functions and popular systems at rep firms. Key features include helping a rep’s specification team calling on architects and engineers track orders and potential business; assisting reps in building and maintain their “stock and flow” business and helping rep managers develop commission-based compensation plans.
Trade Tech Solutions
Kingstson, MA / Trade Tech Solutions
The Trade Tech Solutions (TTS) platform was developed by industry veteran Matt Scarborough to run the day-to-day business of electrical manufacturers' reps. In 2022, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Industry Data Exchange Association Inc. (IDEA) to finalize an effort to jointly develop a centralized industry portal that will provide real-time order tracking information to authorized distributors and manufacturer's reps.