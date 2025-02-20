2025 E-Biz Source Book

If you are new to the electrical market or need to learn more about the e-biz resources available, one of your first calls should be to IDEA and your trade association or marketing group. They can help you connect with members who may be running any new software you are considering investing in and can get you signed up for any association training on e-business topics that may be of interest.

Affiliated Distributors (AD)

Wayne, PA / Affiliated Distributors

Through the recent merger with IMARK, AD now has more than 700 distributor members representing 30% of the overall electrical channel. The electrical channel product data for AD’s eContent Service program is powered by the IDEA Connector. IDEA also offers AD members discounted rates and incentives for the IDEA Connector and IDEA Exchange.

ElectroFederation Canada

Toronto, Canada / ElectroFederation Canada

EFC is a not-for-profit association of electrical, electronics and telecommunications manufacturers and distributors in Canada. EFC and its members collaborate with IDEA to incorporate Canada’s unique requirements into the standards.

IDEA

Arlington, VA / IDEA

Founded in 1998, the Industry Data Exchange Association, Inc. (IDEA) is the industry-owned technology solution provider for the electrical wholesaling industry. Services include EDI, data syndication, IDEA Connector, IDEA OrdrTrak, data standards including the Harmonized Data Model, EDIPro, and IDEA Data Dictionary, also called the Product Attribute Specification (PAS). The company's eBiz 2025 Conference will be held in Nashville, TN, from Oct. 8-10. IDEA is also a NAED Allied Partner.

Independent Electrical Contractors Association (IEC)

Nashville, TN / Independent Electrical Contractors Association (IEC)

IEC's Spark event, to be held Sept. 26-28, 2025 in Phoenix, AZ, is one of the larger annual electrical contractor-focused events. Exhibitors include software providers.

MEP Innovation Conference

The annual MEP Conference offers one of the best opportunities around to see many of the key construction tech companies in one place. The 2026 conference will be held Jan. 26-28 in Austin, TX. Click here for details

National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED)

St. Louis, MO / National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED)

NAED's members operate more than 5,100 branches around the world. NAED is a big backer of IDEA, which was founded in 1998 through a partnership supported and funded by NAED and NEMA members.

National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)

Washington, DC / National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)

NECA's annual trade show and conference offers one of the electrical market's best opportunities to visit with software providers that specialize in estimating, bidding, project management and procurement. The 2025 NECA Trade Show will be held in Chicago, IL. Sept. 12-15.

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

Rosslyn, VA / National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

NEMA represents nearly 350 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers. IDEA was founded in 1998 through a partnership supported and funded by NAED and NEMA members.

National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA)

Indianapolis, IN / National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA)

NEMRA is North America's largest trade association for independent manufacturers' representatives selling electrical and lighting products. IDEA provides EDI services to NEMRA through the IDEA Exchange and will be working with them to align two Point of Sale transaction standards.

E-BUSINESS / SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

Companies listed below offer a wide variety of software and services that can help electrical companies improve their digital strategies.

Alexander Group

U.S. offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Scottsdale / Alexander Group

Areas of expertise: Consulting services for supply chain management

Alexander Group is a consulting firm that helps distributors maximize their sales management processes and guides them in their investments in supply chain and logistic solutions.

Avalon CSC

St-Laurent, QU / Avalon CSC

Area of expertise: Supply chain management & warehouse solutions

Avalon CSC has partnered with the National Association of Electrical Distributors and IDEA to help distributors deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions, It also works with solutions providers and warehouse storage solutions in these efforts.

Blue Meteor

Naperville, IL / Blue Meteor

Areas of expertise: Product data management

The Blue Meteor team of product data and PIM industry experts helps companies automate their product data lifecycles.

BlueVolt

Portland, OR / BlueVolt

Area of expertise: Online learning systems

Online learning management system for electrical manufacturers, distributors and reps. BlueVolt was founded in 2002 and has been providing solutions in the electrical market since that time.

Canals

Coral Gables, FL / Canals

Areas of expertise: AI-enabled sales and profit management tools.

Canals focuses on providing inside sales personnel with AI-based automation, processing customer quotes or order requests in any format. Its AI learns preferences, streamlining quote-to-cash workflows and enhancing sales team performance. Canals is integrated with IDEA's flagship data syndication tool, IDEA Connector. The company is an IDEA partner.

Conexiom

Vancouver, BC / Conexiom

Area of expertise: Digitizing/automating orders, invoices and other documents

Conexiom says distributors use its platform for intelligent, digital order automation, and that it focuses on automating its customers’ most critical and complex B2B document transactions with 100% accuracy and no manual review. Users rely on Conexiom's services for sales order automation, AP invoice automation and order acknowledgments. The company is a NAED Allied Partner.

Content Status

Cleveland, OH / Content Status

Content Status focuses on providing online sellers with instant content visibility, insights and guidance to deliver optimum shopping experiences. The company lists quite a few electrical distributors as users of its services. Content Status is an IDEA partner.

Area of expertise: Optimizing online storefronts

Digital Business Architects (DBA)

Bolton, MA / Digital Business Architects (DBA)

Area of expertise: Consulting with distributors on software integration.

Digital Business Architects focuses on offering collaborative software solutions. Its core service offerings include software application development, systems integration and IT opportunity assessment. Digital Business Architects (DBA) performs software maintenance and development services for the Industry Retail Database (IRD) CERICOMX application to maintain data synchronization compatibility with the 1SYNC Data Pool and enhance the software functionality based on customer feedback and GDSN requirements. The company is an IDEA Business Partner.

DCKAP

Round Rock, TX / DCKAP

DCKAP says it helps distributors build, connect, automate and grow their online business. DCKAP Integrator, its ERP integration platform, connects distributors' ERP systems to business applications such as e-commerce, CRM, inventory, accounting, logistics and marketplaces.

1 EDI SOURCE/Epicor

Solon, OH / 1 EDI SOURCE/Epicor

Areas of expertise: EDI consulting

Owned by Epicor, 1 EDI Source has provided EDI software for nearly 30 years.

ElectricSmarts

Glastonbury, CT / ElectricSmarts

Area of expertise: Online marketing, the NetPricer pricing service for contractors, e-learning and other online tools.

ElectricSmarts provides distributor-branded syndicated product content, web marketing and pricing services. The company is an IDEA Strategic Partner.

Enable

San Francisco, CA Enable

Area of expertise: Rebate management

Launched in 2016, Enable is an International provider of rebate management tools. It acquired Flintfox, reportedly one of the world's fastest pricing engines, in Jan. 2025. Enable is an IDEA partner and a NAED Allied Partner.

Epacube

Fort Worth, TX / Epacube

Areas of expertise: Pricing strategies and rebate management.

Tools for distributors to optimize pricing strategies, increase return on investment and streamline rebate management.

Loren Data

Marina del Rey, CA / Loren Data

Area of expertise: E-business solutions for distributors

Loren Data is an IDEA Exchange Partner that helps the association secure data exchange. The company offers e-biz solutions from order to shipment to invoice for distributors of all sizes and budgets.

Profit2

Overland Park, KS / Profit2

Areas of expertise: Pricing strategies

Assists distributors in building or managing new pricing strategies.

Pros.AI

Houston, TX / Pros.AI

Areas of expertise: Pricing strategies

PROS AI focuses on using artificial intelligence to provide insights and analytics about market and buyer behaviors and create offers automatically with the right product mix and price point. Tools include Smart Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Smart Price Optimization & Management (SOM). NAED Allied Partner.

ProtonAI

Cambridge, MA / ProtonAI

Areas of expertise: AI-enabled strategies to generate additional revenue and profit from online storefronts and other digital sales tools.

Proton AI applies artificial intelligence to deliver better ROI for distributors. A particular area of expertise is its AI-powered product suggestions on distributors' online storefronts. Founder Benj Cohen was in early on applying AI in the distribution market. He grew up in his family’s distribution business, Benco Dental, a dental supply business started by his great-grandfather in the 1930s. He blended this background with a Harvard degree in applied math to found proton.ai. He has written frequently for Electrical Wholesaling and in April 2019 EW wrote a profile on Proton AI.

Slimstock

Deerfield, IL / Slimstock

Areas of expertise: Inventory management

The Slim4 platform uses AI to help distributors increase service levels while reducing inventory and increasing cash flow. NAED Allied Partner.

SPARXiQ

Shaker Heights, OH / SPARXiQ

SparxiQ helps distributors and manufacturers optimize and manage pricing & rebates, and customize contract pricing. It also offers sales & negotiation coaching. NAED Allied Partner.

Spiro.AI

Boston, MA / Spiro.AI

Areas of expertise: AI-powered CRM

Spiro offers AI-powered CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solutions designed specifically for manufacturers and distributors. Its platform highlights the customers that need attention or present growth opportunities and proactively recommends specific actions to be taken. NAED Allied Partner.

Tecsys

Montreal, QU / Tecsys Inc.

Areas of expertise: Supply chain solutions for distributors

Tecsys provides distributors with supply chain solutions. It delivers solutions for warehouse management (including wire-cutting inventory management), distribution management, transportation management, distributed order management, as well as end-to-end financial management and analytics solutions. NAED Allied Partner.

Trimble's Trade Service Distributor One package

San Diego, CA / Trimble

Area of expertise: Connecting distributor and contractor business systems

Trimble acquired Trade Service Corp.'s pricing and product data businesses in 2013, and its Distributor One package is built on and updated from this data. Supplier Xchange, which Trade Service launched many years ago, is one of the options in this package. It was one of the industry's early efforts to integrate distributors' and contractors' business systems.

The Distributor One package also includes content services that populate and maintain product information in ERP systems and integrate with a distributor's e-commerce capabilities.

E-BIZ STANDARDS

The world of electrical e-commerce would not exist without the work these standards organizations mentioned below do to ensure that product data flows through the supply chain as efficiently as possible.

ETIM International

Margraten, Netherlands / ETIM International

ETIM is a format to share and exchange product data based on taxonomic identification. It's used around the world as a classification standard for technical products to structure the information flow between B2B professionals. ETIM is an IDEA industry ally.

UNSPSC

Ewing, NJ / UNSPSC

The UNSPSC, managed by GS1 US, is an open, global, multi-sector standard for classifying products and services. IDEA, on behalf of the wholesale industry, is responsible for maintaining the product categories that pertain to the electrical industry’s products.

X12

Arlington, VA / X12

X12 is an organization chartered by the American National Standards Institute to develop and maintain EDI transaction standards. IDEA supports X12 and its committees.

ELECTRICAL PRODUCT DATA

Clean, accurate product data enhanced with any necessary cut sheets, diagrams and other graphics is the basic building blocks of the entire e-commerce business.

DATAgility

Arlington, VA / DATAgility

IDEA acquired DATAgility in 2022 to utilize its data management services to accelerate the Harmonized Data Model Initiative.

Distributor Data Solutions (DDS)

Salt Lake City, UT / Distributor Data Solutions

DDS provides digital product content management to help electrical distributors deliver premium online management solutions to customers. It also offers assistance in building e-commerce sites, mobile apps, digital catalogs and other value-add services and tools to help customers research and source products.

IDEA

Arlington, VA / IDEA

DISTRIBUTOR ERP COMPUTER SYSTEMS

The companies listed below all have ERP software developed and customized to meet the business information needs of distributors.

ECI Solutions

Westlake, TX / ECI Solutions

ECI focuses on a cloud-based ERP solution to help distributors manage sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, e-commerce, mobile apps and payment processing.

Epicor

Austin, TX / Epicor

Epicor is the largest provider of ERP distribution software, according to a survey of EW's Top 100 electrical distributors. Services and solutions include inventory management, point of sale/front counter and digital storefront solutions and managing networks, logistics, pricing and rebates. Epicor is an IDEA Strategic Partner.

Infor

New York, NY / Infor

Distribution ERP software offering a broad suite of capabilities, including demand planning, AI-powered business intelligence & analytics, B2B e-commerce, pricing and quotation and inventory management. Second largest provider of ERP software for electrical distributors, according to a survey of EW Top 100 electrical distributors. It's a NAED Allied Partner.

Microsoft Dynamics

Redmond, WA / Microsoft Dynamics

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management ERP software platform promotes its ability to improve forecasting models with AI.

Oracle-NetSuite

Austin, TX / Oracle-NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP software package.

Prophet 21/Epicor

Austin, TX / Prophet 21/Epicor

Owned by Epicor, Prophet 21 is a popular ERP software package in the electrical market and other distribution industry verticals.

Rubicon

Oak Brook, IL / Rubicon

The Rubicon Group's ERP software was developed to provide electrical cable businesses with the tools they need to streamline their operations, automate processes and manage inventory, production and sales more effectively.

SAP

Walldorf, Germany / SAP

SAP says its ERP software package for distributors has solutions tailored to the specific needs of the wholesale distribution industry.