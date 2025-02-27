  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL ISSUE ARCHIVES
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from E-biz

    2025 MEP Innovation Conference
    mec_one
    Illustration 19276996 / dirk erck / Dreamstime.com
    people_onthe_move_illustration_19276996__dirk_erck

    Sponsored

    Photo 58366156 / rawpixelimages / dreamstime.com
    67c0932b03eeae1a254061f4 Ebusiness Photo 58366156 Rawpixelimages Dreamstim
    1. Business Management
    2. E-biz

    The State of E-Biz in the Electrical Market

    Feb. 27, 2025
    This survey of electrical contractors and other end users by Channel Marketing Group's David Gordon will dig into end users' online buying habits.

    Over the past few years, distributors in the construction and industrial distribution industries have invested millions of dollars in their websites to better serve their customers. The big question they would like to answer is about the return on this investment, and how contractors in these trades are using their websites for purchasing, research and comparison shopping, and where or if they are shopping online from competitors and web-based merchants.

    David Gordon, founder of www.electricaltrends.com and president of Channel Marketing Group, Raleigh, NC, is conducting a survey for CMGTrends, the market research arm of ElectricalTrends, HVACRTrends and IndustrialSupplyTrends.

    He has been asked by distributors and manufacturers to solicit input from electrical contractors, facility maintenance personnel and other end users in this survey. The survey will just take a few minutes to complete and all input is completely confidential.

    Your answers will help distributors and manufacturers better serve you and improve their e-commerce offerings. If you are a distributor or rep, send along this survey to your contractors and other customers.   -- All respondents who complete the survey can register to win one of 10 $50 Amazon gift certificates and will receive an executive summary of the results.

    Click here to take this survey or pasted the link below into your browser:

    https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ECMeCom25

     Please respond by Thursday, March 20.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations