The State of E-Biz in the Electrical Market

Over the past few years, distributors in the construction and industrial distribution industries have invested millions of dollars in their websites to better serve their customers. The big question they would like to answer is about the return on this investment, and how contractors in these trades are using their websites for purchasing, research and comparison shopping, and where or if they are shopping online from competitors and web-based merchants.

David Gordon, founder of www.electricaltrends.com and president of Channel Marketing Group, Raleigh, NC, is conducting a survey for CMGTrends, the market research arm of ElectricalTrends, HVACRTrends and IndustrialSupplyTrends.

He has been asked by distributors and manufacturers to solicit input from electrical contractors, facility maintenance personnel and other end users in this survey. The survey will just take a few minutes to complete and all input is completely confidential.

Your answers will help distributors and manufacturers better serve you and improve their e-commerce offerings. If you are a distributor or rep, send along this survey to your contractors and other customers. -- All respondents who complete the survey can register to win one of 10 $50 Amazon gift certificates and will receive an executive summary of the results.

Click here to take this survey or pasted the link below into your browser:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ECMeCom25

Please respond by Thursday, March 20.