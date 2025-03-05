Winsupply Acquires Minority Stake in  AI Specialist Mined XAI

Also headquartered in Dayton, Mined XAI develops advanced explainable AI (XAI) solutions for enterprise forecasting, fleet management, risk modeling, supply chain optimization, resource management and data-driven insights. By enhancing their AI journeys, MindedXAI says clients achieve market leadership, uncover new opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and align enterprise goals to drive significant bottom-line results.

“This strategic investment keeps Winsupply at the forefront of leveraging this transformative technology to support entrepreneurs in a business environment of growing complexity,” said Robert DiTommaso, president, Support Services Group, Winsupply Inc. “We have seen the impact of using AI in our operational processes and we anticipate this relationship will accelerate our overall business operations.”

“This partnership is a significant step forward for our company and I am incredibly excited about the value this creates for the local companies, employees and shareholders,” added Jeff Dice, president, Winsupply Inc., in the press release.