Contractors Expect Digital Buying Options: Channel Marketing Study

Channel Marketing Group’s David Gordon has published another benchmarket study on the state of e-commerce in the electrical wholesaling industry. Sponsored by BigCommerce, the survey explored contractor buying habits, distributors’ e-commerce strategies, emerging online sources of supply for electrical products and many other fascinating topics in the digital arena.

The study draws comparisions with the findings of a 2015 CMG study on e-commerce trends and is very definitely worth a close read. It can be downloaded at: https://www.ecommerce4distributors.com/

Gordon shared some key takeaways on the state of e-commerce in the electrical market, including the following: