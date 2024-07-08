  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
     IMARK Electrical Distributors Approve Merger

    July 8, 2024
    The transaction is currently scheduled to close later this year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. AD and IMARK Electrical jointly announced their intent to merge in early June.

    IMARK Electrical’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposal to merge with AD on July 8.

    The two marketing groups said in the press release that the merger signifies the strengthening of the independent electrical channel and that both IMARK Electrical and AD are excited about the anticipated benefits the merger will bring to Independents and the supplier community.

    Bob Smith, CEO and president IMARK Electrical, said in the release, “Industry response to the merger announcement has been universally positive within the AD and IMARK Electrical distributor communities and within the electrical supplier community. This is absolutely seen as ‘the right move at the right time’ and the vote reflected that. We’re excited about building the future AD Independent Electrical Supply Division and appreciate our mutual Boards’ strategic input and guidance throughout this process.”

    Commenting on the vote, John Thompson, CEO First Electric Supply and  chairman of the IMARK Electrical Board, said in the press release, “In talking to fellow IMARK Electrical members, we feel strongly that this merger will combine the best of both organizations and deliver positive results that will strengthen both AD and IMARK Electrical members and suppliers for years to come. We’re looking forward to closing the merger later this year and to officially joining the AD community.”

     

     

    GET TO KNOW AD & IMARK

     

    Affiliated Distributors

    AD say it's the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale purchasing cooperative in North America. The group provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth and enhance profitability. Its 900-plus independent owner/members span 14 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $75 billion. AD’s 14 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.

     

    IMARK Electrical

    IMARK has more than 600 distributors that generate more than $16 billion in sales from over 3,000 locations across the United States and Canada. As a member owned and member-governed organization, IMARK Electricals’ mission is to maximize financial returns for its member distributors while delivering above-average volume and market share to an industry-leading group of suppliers.

