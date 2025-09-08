AD Announces Independent Electrical Supply Division (IESD) Supplier Advisory Council

AD, Wayne, PA announced the members of its new Independent Electrical Supply Division’s (IESD) Supplier Advisory Council (SAC).



Following the merger of IMARK Electrical with AD, the launch of the newly formed Supplier Advisory Council reflects AD’s commitment to its governance model, which relies on the voice of member-owners and supplier partners to shape the future of independent distribution through active participation in committees and councils. This council serves as a vital platform for strategic dialogue, industry insight, and collaborative problem-solving. The newly formed SAC will officially kick off at the upcoming 2025 AD Electrical North American Meeting, scheduled for Oct. 26–29, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

The member of the advisory council are:



Franklin “Sully” Sullivan, senior VP of Industry Partnerships and Strategic Channel Accounts at ABB. He will continue to serve as Chair of the SAC.





Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical and Industrial Business Unit

Karen Baker, president of AD’s Independent Electrical Supply Division

Norman Adkins, COO, Southwire

Kevin Heffernan, senior VP, Zekelman Industries

John Hoffman, executive VP, Sales and Demand Creation

Legrand

Kraig Kasler, president, Cooper Lighting Solutions

Jason W. Kinander, CEO, Electri-Flex Co.

Dave Merker, president, CANTEX Inc.

Steve Simpson, Global VP of Sales, nVent

Scott Teerlinck, president of Commercial Operations, Atkore

Terry Watson, chief customer officer, Hubbell Inc.