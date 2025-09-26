AD Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of the IMARK Electrical Merge

AD, Wayne, PA, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the historic merger between AD and IMARK Electrical. Since forming the AD Independent Electrical Supply Division (IESD) last September, the marketing group says it has delivered on its promise of creating a stronger and united independent electrical channel and continues to build momentum.

Steve Helle, president of Granite City Electric Supply and IESD co-board chair said in the press release, “This anniversary is more than a milestone, it’s proof that when independents come together, we achieve results that outpace the industry. The collaborative culture of IESD has already begun to reshape what’s possible. The merger was a historic step forward — our focus now is on building the future of the independent electrical channel together.

The AD Independent Electrical Supply Division now represents over 700 independently owned distributors generating more than $44 billion in annual sales. Members are already realizing benefits through expanded supplier access, shared best practices, and the economies of scale that come from being part of a member-owned and governed organization operating across multiple industries.

John Hanna, president and COO of Fromm Electric and IESD co-board chair, added in the release, “One year ago, we set out to build something transformative for the independent channel. Today, we are proud to say that our members are stronger, more competitive and better positioned for the future because of this merger.”

Marisol Fernandez, president of the Electrical and Industrial Business Unit at AD, added commentary in the press release acknowledging AD’s owner-members and suppliers serving in a leadership capacity as well as the AD team:

“The results this year would not be possible without the support from the IESD Board, Product Committee, and the Supplier Advisory Council. They continue to provide valuable insights and direction. We are grateful for their leadership.

The AD IESD team that now includes the former IMARK Electrical associates that joined through the merger brought over a hundred years of experience in the Electrical channel. Their expertise and contributions have helped us become an even stronger organization and position us well into the future.”