NSI Announces Transition of Remke Cord Grips and Connectors into Bridgeport Brand Portfolio

NSI Industries, Huntersville, NC, announced the Remke product line of cord grips and connectors has officially transitioned into the Bridgeport brand. This strategic move unites two trusted names in electrical fittings under one brand identity, giving distributors and contractors a stronger, more complete product offering.

“This transition is about simplifying the way our customers do business while expanding the solutions we deliver,” said Joe Saganowich, NSI’s chief commercial officer, in the press release. “By consolidating Remke’s expertise in cord connectors and cable grips with Bridgeport’s 100 years of trusted performance, we’re ensuring contractors and distributors have access to the most complete, innovative portfolio of fittings in the market, all backed by NSI’s service, engineering and supply chain strength.”

The NSI press release said benefits for customers include:

Expanded product portfolio

A unified catalog that combines Bridgeport’s legacy conduit fittings with Remke’s extensive line of cord connectors and cable grips for industrial, commercial and harsh-environment applications.

Streamlined sourcing

One brand, one point of contact and simplified ordering through Bridgeport’s nationwide distribution network.

Consistent quality

Products backed by Bridgeport’s U.S.-based engineering, responsive service, and industry-leading reliability.

Future growth

A stronger platform for innovation, with continued investment in new solutions that save time, reduce labor and ensure code compliance.

NSI said in the press release that the Remke brand has long been associated with quality, service and corrosion-resistant solutions, and promised that legacy will now continue under the Bridgeport name, now as part of a "broader, more powerful brand family."

Molded connectors and cordsets will continue under the Remke brand.