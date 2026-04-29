Current Distribution Group Launches Empower Electrical Group

Current Distribution Group (CDG), Aurora, OH, a member-owned and member-governed organization supporting independent distributors, launched Empower Electrical Group, a new business unit dedicated to supporting independent electrical distributors and suppliers across the United States.

The new organization expands CDG’s growing portfolio of distribution verticals and provides a platform for electrical distributors to collaborate, strengthen supplier relationships, and accelerate business growth.

Empower Electrical currently has 74 distributor members representing companies that sell electrical products for residential and commercial construction projects. These distributors are part of CDG’s broader network of more than 650 member companies operating across approximately 1,450 locations, generating more than $8 billion in annual sales volume.

Built for small- to mid-sized independent electrical distributors and supplier partners, according to the press release, the organization provides a collaborative environment where members can access strategic resources, strengthen supplier relationships, expand market opportunities and improve their overall business performance.

“Empower Electrical Group was formed to ensure independent electrical distributors have the tools, partnerships and strategic support they need to remain competitive and continue growing,” said Matt Roos, executive director, Empower Electrical, in the press release. “Providing best-in-class, one-on-one attention for all members is what defines our family culture.”

Expanding opportunity for electrical distributors

Empower Electrical supports the growing number of CDG members who stock and sell electrical products. The organization also provides a platform for supplier engagement and industry collaboration. Members benefit from a wide range of programs designed to enhance sales, strengthen partnerships, and support long-term growth, including:

Incentive programs that drive supplier and member sales growth through joint marketing plans and purchasing goals.

A learning and resource center that offers product training, education and supplier-led training modules.

Analytics dashboard providing insights into purchasing trends and rebate optimization.

Annual member and supplier meetings, enabling direct networking, collaboration and product exposure.

Innovative marketing and communication programs, including digital tools and Current Distribution Group’s CDG Today magazine.

Together, these initiatives strengthen engagement between distributors and supplier partners while improving product knowledge, marketing reach, and sales opportunities.

Strengthening the independent distribution community

Empower Electrical builds on CDG’s long-standing mission of helping independent distributors compete and grow in today’s consolidated, technology-driven marketplace. The network connects members with shared resources and stronger relationships with supplier partners.

CDG operates across multiple industry verticals, including plumbing, HVAC, showroom, irrigation, PVF/waterworks, and electrical, connecting distributors with supplier partners and shared business resources. By launching Empower Electrical, CDG aims to further strengthen the position of independent electrical distributors while expanding opportunities for suppliers seeking deeper connections with this growing market segment.

Distributors and suppliers interested in learning more about Empower Electrical Group can visit empowerelectricalgroup.com and sign up to receive a free copy of CDG Today.