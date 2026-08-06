Winsupply Inc. and NFL’s Los Angeles Rams Launch New Sponsorship

Winsupply Inc., Dayton, OH, launched a new partnership with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams that focuses on hospitality and brand awareness. The partnership will support Winsupply’s growth in the Southern California market where it has nearly two dozen local companies operating under local ownership.

As an official partner of the Los Angeles Rams, Winsupply will leverage its relationship with the team by displaying its branding inside the stadium during Rams home games. Throughout the season, Winsupply and its local companies from Southern California and other U.S. markets will host clients, employees, and VIP guests in one of the most premium environments in sports with access to a Terrace Suite for every Rams preseason and regular season home game. The partnership gives Winsupply’s entrepreneurs a platform to reward top contractors, incentivize sales performance, and build the kind of relationships that drive lasting business. The partnership includes access to the Rams VIP tailgate and pregame field experiences.

“This collaboration with the LA Rams and SoFi Stadium demonstrates our dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience by offering our local companies a premier platform to show appreciation through access to top-tier sports and entertainment,” said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply’s Local Company Group, in the press release. “Ultimately, this partnership is about investing in our local communities and creating stronger, more lasting bonds with the local customers who drive our success in the region.”