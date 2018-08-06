Menu
Blazer Electric golf tournament raises $30,000 to support Independent Electrical Contractors and JATC

Blazer Electric's annual golf tournaments have now raised more than $130,000 to support scholarships, tools, training materials, and equipment.

Blazer Electric Supply Co., Colorado Springs, CO, held their Fifth Annual Blazer Benefit Golf Tournament at Bear Dance Golf Club in Larkspur, CO. on Aug. 2. A total of $30,000 was raised to support the local training initiatives of the Independent Electrical Contractors and the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee. Over $130,000 has now been raised to support scholarships, tools, training materials, and equipment. Hubbell Corp. was the Title Sponsor for the tournament. Other major sponsors were Eaton Corp and Southwire.

Steve Blazer, President of Blazer Electric Supply, said, “We are making a difference with not only the quality of the education these young apprentices are receiving, but also giving opportunities to many who want to start a career in the trade but can’t afford tools or tuition.”

Blazer is the only locally owned electrical distributor in southern Colorado with two locations and 100 employees. The company was ranked #128 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 with $51 million in sales, 100 employees and two branches.

 

