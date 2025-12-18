Remembering 2025

#1. The opportunities and challenges of the U.S.’s K-shaped economy surface in the electrical market

In 2025, we learned about two new economy terms – the “K-shaped economy” and “bifurcation” (the division of something into two branches or parts).

Right now, only the most pessimistic economists are calling for an outright recession in the United States, but many, if not most, will bend your ear about the “K-shaped economy,” where some segments of the overall economy are doing very well while other sectors are struggling to grow.

The electrical construction industry is a good example of the K-shaped economy in action. Riding the upper growth arm of the “K” is the data center market (growing annually a high double-digit growth rate). Hanging onto the lower leg of the “K” with little or no growth are many other key construction market segments, such as residential and office construction and much of the industrial market (outside of semiconductor plants).

These “bifurcated” market conditions are likely to last through most of 2026, although the federal tax cuts that take effect next year (and any further cuts in interest rates) should juice up capital spending on new construction and renovation projects and make residential mortgages more palatable for many homebuyers, stimulating home construction.