Top vs. Bottom: Which Line Really Matters in Electrical Distribution?

The Dangers of Masking Reality with Revenue

Your revenue figure tells you one thing: how much money you brought in. It doesn’t tell you:

Which jobs actually made you that money

Which customers cost more than they returned

Where margin eroded inside orders

In electrical wholesaling, margin erosion isn't usually a sudden event. Small concessions on a quote or unrecovered change orders gradually pull the business off course until the organization finds itself in deep water without a life vest.

Change orders slip through the cracks, unable to be fully recovered. Freight and handling costs ramp up until they’re out of control.

“Important” accounts demand labor-intensive service, and because you don’t know whether “important” is the same as “profitable,” they usually get it.

“Time is money” may be a cliche, but that’s because it’s true, and the more time you spend on a needy customer, the more margin you leak.

Chasing revenue without understanding these underlying costs is like adding stories to a building with a cracked foundation. You aren't building a legacy; you're just ensuring a more spectacular collapse. True resilience comes from profit, which provides the flexibility to navigate market volatility and rising input costs from tariffs or labor shortages.

Changing the Conversation

Profit doesn’t magically appear all at once at the end of the month. It’s created each day, one decision at a time. It’s created when pricing is set, when freight is applied, when exceptions are approved. In other words, profit is operational.

Electrical distributors who focus on profit ask questions like:

Is this job profitable?

Are we enforcing margin guardrails consistently?

Which customers contribute, and which ones just consume?

The answers to those questions help distributors not only preserve, but grow their margins, even if revenue stays flat.

The goal isn't to abandon growth — it's to change the scoreboard. Instead of measuring success by raw volume, measure it by the quality of the margin each sale contributes. A sturdy margin can withstand the pressures of scale; a flimsy one turns expansion into quicksand.

With a long-term eye on growth, electrical distributors should make practical, margin-based shifts in the short term. That means:

Evaluating and prioritizing customers based on their profitability, not just the number of sales they generate

Reviewing margin at the order level rather than waiting for it to be aggregated in the monthly financial report

Making margin visibility a core part of your daily operations and putting it at the center of your team’s mindset and activities

The electrical market remains volatile, with labor shortages, pricing pressure, and project risk. Tariffs on materials and components continue to raise input costs, while new market entrants may chase dollars invested in data centers and other projects that require heavy electrical infrastructure.

Any distributor hoping to thrive in that environment will need to be resilient. Revenue doesn’t build resilience, but profit does. It buys you the time and flexibility you need to make better decisions in the face of uncertainty.

The winners in the next era of distribution will be those who recognize that revenue tells you how much work you're doing, but profit tells you if that work is actually worth it. Stop managing for the top line and start engineering for the bottom one. That is the difference between staying busy and staying in business.