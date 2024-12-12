Remembering 2024

It’s hard to pinpoint a past era in the electrical construction market when so many new technologies offering future business potential. As the demand for new sources of power and advancement of digital control technologies from the R&D labs to the job-site continue, they will provide electrical distrinbutors and their contractor customers with new opportunities to differentiate their businesses next year and beyond. Following is a brief discussion of several technologies of particular interest.



Lighting control

App-based lighting control continues to get more intuitive to use, easier to commission and sophisticated to control more complex lighting systems.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI is already dramatically impacting the electrical market, both as a tool to help companies operate more efficiently, and as a driver for the construction of data centers. A post at www.npr.org said a Goldman Sachs report estimated that a query through an AI tool such as ChatGPT “takes nearly 10 times as much electricity as a Google search query.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Because of their insatiable appetite for power, data centers, EV charging stations and other new electrical loads are asking more of the U.S. electrical grid. Some power experts are re-evaluating nuclear power as a potential source. Ninety-three conventional nuclear power plants already produce about 20% of the nation’s electrical power.

While it will take several years for SMRs to provide a notable amount of electrical power, they are attracting plenty of attention because they will be easier to bring online. Their modularity will make them easier to build, and because of their smaller size, data centers and other big-time power users may be able to have them right on-site. Commissioning is a years-long process with conventional nuclear power generators, but SMR advocates believe there will be less red tape in getting them online. They are in the early-development stage and prototype stage right now, but you can expect to see some of them being built after 2025.



DC Digital Power

Digital power is a potentially game-breaking technology first seen in the lighting market with PoE (Power over Ethernet) LED lighting systems. While these lighting loads are comparatively small, digital power is now used for much larger projects because so much of the electrical load is serving digital devices and systems that operate on lower voltage electrical systems including computers, lighting, security, televisions and other electronic loads.

Since digital power can be run through much smaller cables such as 18/2 speaker cables and Cat 5e cable as a Class 2 wiring system, it can save quite a bit on installation time and material costs. Some savings estimates for PoE run as high as 30% because these systems don’t need to be installed in conduit or utilize more expensive metal boxes or support systems.

Although digital power is in its infancy, Sinclair Digital, Fort Worth, TX, has wired two hotels with digital power, the Sinclair Marriott in Fort Worth and the Hotel Marcel in New Haven, CT. It also wired an office for Southwire, which has invested in the firm. According to a Southwire post, Sinclair installed PoE wiring in roughly 23,000 sq ft of offices, meeting rooms, workstations and multi-purpose space the Battery Atlanta mixed-used development adjacent to Truist Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves.



Voltserver, East Greenwich, RI, also wired a large hotel with digital power -- the 777-room, Circa Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas, The hotel was wired with Voltserver’s digital power products to power advanced building automation, digital in-room controls, LED lighting and electrical power distribution.

While it's very early days for digital power, think about the impact it could have as an alternative to conventional wiring methods. So many of today's electrial loads, including lighting, televisions, computers, printers and security systems, could run on DC digital power systems.