New Realities & New Responsibilities

Trade policy & tariff considerations

Trade policy adds another layer. Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper are reshaping landed costs across the electrical supply chain, with grid equipment carrying transitional rates that will continue to shift through the back half of the decade. Built around transactions and logistics, the traditional distributor relationship, no longer matches the reality the work demands. The specific policy environment will continue to evolve, but the larger issue is structural -- customers need better visibility into cost exposure, sourcing alternatives and timing before volatility reaches the jobsite.

This is the inflection point the industry has been building toward. The distributors that will define the next decade will operate as genuine partners, embedded earlier in the customer’s planning process and accountable for solving problems before they become downstream delays. In this environment, partnership is not more frequent communication. It’s earlier risk identification, better coordination and stronger execution discipline across the project lifecycle.

This is not a universal claim. Commodity buyers and high-volume contractors will continue to value transactional simplicity for repeatable purchases, predictable demand and clearly defined specifications. The shift described here applies to project profiles where complexity, lead-time risk, integration scope and regulatory exposure have moved beyond what a transactional model can absorb. In those projects, partnership is no longer a preference. It’s a procurement requirement.

What partnership looks like in practice

The difference between a supplier and a partner is visible before the purchase order is written. A supplier responds to a specification. A partner helps pressure-test it, identify risk, coordinate stakeholders and create options before the project reaches a point of constraint.

Partnership in this context is an operating model. It shows up in how a distributor staffs a project, manages a supply chain across its manufacturer network, helps a customer navigate regulatory shifts and creates visibility into decisions that affect schedule, cost, compliance and uptime.

This model is three-sided, not two. The manufacturer brings engineering depth, product roadmap and capacity. The distributor brings market presence, technical advisory and field execution. The contractor or owner brings the project itself. Each side carries part of the load. When that alignment works, contractors gain execution support, owners gain schedule confidence, manufacturers gain cleaner demand signals and distributors create value that extends beyond price and availability.

Consider the workforce challenge. When skilled labor is scarce, the right distribution partner has technical advisors and field support specialists to put on-site, effectively extending a contractor’s team without requiring a new hire. The value is measurable in fewer avoidable delays, less rework, faster issue resolution and better use of skilled labor already on the job.

Or consider procurement complexity. Switchgear and transformer lead times still stretch to 18 months or more. A partner tracks those lead times proactively, sources alternatives and adjusts project sequencing before a single deadline slips. This kind of visibility also helps customers make better working-capital decisions, align procurement with project milestones and avoid late-stage substitutions that can introduce engineering, documentation, or approval delays.

The same principle applies to technology. As contractors and facility managers deploy connected systems, from IoT sensors to integrated energy management, the question is rarely whether the technology works. The question is how to sequence procurement, integrate scopes across electrical and automation trades and coordinate with the EPCs (engineering, procurement & construction providers), system integrators and manufacturer engineers already in the project. A distribution partner connects those teams, applying product knowledge, manufacturer relationships and field support to keep the project moving when scope friction shows up. That visibility protects the contractor's schedule and the manufacturer's backlog at the same time, which is what makes the channel relationship work.

The tariff environment reinforces this shift. With trade policy in flux and new duties reshaping the landed cost of critical components, distributors who track regulatory developments, model cost scenarios and surface alternative sourcing options deliver value beyond the bill of materials. That kind of strategic guidance, helping customers build resilience into their supply chains ahead of disruption, is what defines a true distribution partner.

The electrical distribution industry has plenty of products. What it needs now are operating models that connect product to outcome under the conditions defining 2026 -- complex projects, constrained labor, volatile supply chains, evolving policy and integration requirements that cut across previously siloed scopes. The distributors and manufacturers who build their channel relationships around this model will help define the next era of the industry. The ones who remain focused only on transactions will continue to move product. They will have less influence over where the industry goes next.

Derrick Carter is Vice President, Marketing at Turtle, Clark, NJ, where he leads go-to-market strategy, content, communications, marketing operations and PR/media. He helps translate Turtle’s electrical and industrial distribution expertise into market strategy and thought leadership for customers navigating complex infrastructure, supply chain, and energy transition challenges.