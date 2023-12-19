Rock Kuchenmeister is president of K/E Electric Supply, Michigan. He is son of Wayne Kuchenmeister and nephew to Norman Kuchenmeister, the original founders of Kuchenmeister Electric (1962).

Established in 1988 as a subsidiary of the former, K/E Electric Supply is the Metro Detroit electrical distributor synonymous with Customer Service. The founder's vision of the "old time distributor" with strong service levels continues to this day. Staff at K/E Electric Supply are affectionately known as "Team-K/E."

Combining their efforts, this strong group of individuals compliment and support each other every day. Rock and his wife Cheryl now guide their children in the direction of the business, often from Caribbean beaches located “South of Cuba.”

He can be reached at [email protected]