EW's 2026 Electrical Pyramid

Schedule at least a half-day

Invite your management team and best strategic thinkers to this session. If you can do it off-site in a conference room, all the better, but if time or budget don’t allow it, find a quiet room in your building where you can spread things out a bit.

Bring the right equipment

If you are leading the discussion and are a white-board type of guy or gal, you will have fun with this assignment. Bring ample erasable markers — you will be building an Electrical Pyramid brick-by-brick and will be thinking on the fly. Or, if you aren’t into white boards, get hold of a large roll of newsprint from an art supply or craft store and bring along a handful of markers. Other resources include laptops, fast internet access, copies of this article; and sticky notes. The analysis in this article will provide a high-altitude overview of the various channels (bricks) in each tier of the pyramid. Your job in this exercise is to bring this analysis down to ground level for the market area under discussion, and identify all the key players in it.

If you want to get creative and make it a fun hands-on exercise, you may even want to try bringing along some large wooden building blocks, and Legos or Duplo bricks. Assign the person in the room with the most artistic talent with the job of inscribing each brick with the channel of distribution under discussion.

Assign one person to be the “scribe”

If you are going with the building block idea, you have your man or woman. But make sure you have someone who is copying down all the ideas sure to be flying around the room.

Build your pyramid level-by-level, starting with full-line distributors Here’s where you will need a copy of Electrical Wholesaling’s Electrical Pyramid illustration (Available to download through the link below the illustration). You may find it easiest to start at the top with full-line electrical distributors and work your way down through the seven tiers shown in the illustration.

List all of your competitors

If you are a distributor, go around the room and start listing all competitors. Group them by national chain, regional chain or local independent. If you are an electrical manufacturer or independent manufacturers’ rep, do the same thing, but you may want to group them by the amount of business you do, don’t do or want to do with them. Depending on the type of analysis you are doing, you may also want to pencil in which buying/marketing groups the distributors are in, if any.

And don’t forget to factor in the huge role independent reps play in any local market. Depending on your position in the market (distributor, rep, manufacturer, consultant, etc.) you may or may not want to list and profile all of the independent manufacturers’ reps in the market, and possibly the factory-employed field salespeople who cover the market as well.

Build company profiles for key competitors

Okay, now the hard work starts. Compiling a list of distributors (or reps) in your market may unearth a few surprises and provide some valuable information. But to make this information really work for you, sketch out a profile for each of these companies and drill down to their strengths and weaknesses.

The basic company profile should include key management personnel; estimated sales volume; market share; and primary market focus. You also need to get answers from your assembled team to questions such as:

· What value-added services does this company provide that we currently don’t offer?

· On the flip side, which services do we offer where we have a clear advantage?

· Who are their biggest accounts?

· With which customers are they most vulnerable?

· Have they developed any virtual sales or digital market strategies that we can borrow?

You may find that creating an Electrical Pyramid leads to the creation of a “customer pyramid,” where you analyze your market’s key accounts by size, type of company, market focus, the level of service required and how they buy product. Remember psychologist Abraham Maslow’s “hierarchy of needs” pyramid from that Psychology 101 class, which illustrated our basic need for food, water, shelter, companionship, respect, etc.? You could draw up a customer’s “hierarchy of needs,” where you illustrate the importance of price, delivery, education, return policy, etc.

With a copy of Electrical Wholesaling’s 2026 Electrical Pyramid in hand, spend some time analyzing profile of the types of companies selling electrical supplies:

Full-line distributors; product niche distributors; Service/product niche distributors; hybrid distributors; Retailers selling electrical supplies; Distributors from other trades selling electrical supplies; and other channels.

Full-line distributors

Five national chains. WESCO, Sonepar, Graybar, CED and Rexel account for an estimated 46% of the $154.6 million in sales flowing through electrical distributors, a big chunk of the 76% of sales accounted for by this year’s Electrical Wholesaling Top 100.

Independent distributors. With all the M&A activity, it’s getting tougher than ever to get a realistic count on how many full-line distributors are operating in North America. According to data in the EW Top 100, the full-liners and product distributors in that ranking run 5,848 branches, and if you include the hybrid distributors W.W. Grainger, Lake Forest, IL; Ferguson Enterprises, Newport News, VA; and Fastenal, Winona, MN;, that number rises to 10,020 branches.

Product specialists

Now move down to the next tier of the Electrical Pyramid. Go around the room and get people to brainstorm about all of the niche distributors in your market area that focus on a specific product category. The biggest product specialists typically include residential lighting, lamps, wire and cable and utility products. Others include fuses, voice-data-video (VDV) products and utility supplies. You may be surprised by how many product specialists in your market area compete with you on a few product lines. Depending on how in-depth you want to go with your analysis, you may or may not want to develop company profiles for each of these product specialists.

Service or specialty product niche distributors

Find out what ESCOs and lighting maintenance companies are doing in your market. Service/product niche distributors have a heavy emphasis on design, installation or repair. Although they sell electrical supplies, product sales may not be their primary function. These companies focus on providing a complete service solution to their customers.

Pay special attention to ESCOs, which provide the most sophisticated package of design, financing, technical assistance, audit and, in some cases, installation services in the energy market. The sale of electrical products is a relatively small piece of the overall package of products and services that ESCOs provide. ESCOs occasionally need for distributors to provide local warehousing support and logistics for their lighting retrofit projects.

The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO), Washington, DC, offers some good insight into the world of ESCOs at www.naesco.org.

You should also pencil in lighting-maintenance companies into this tier of your pyramid. These companies, which typically have contracts for the maintenance and retrofit of lighting systems in stores, parking lots and other retail or commercial facilities and are often NALMCO members, are emerging as skilled players in the energy game, as discussed earlier.