2024 Market Planning Guide

“It’s too soon to tell if this is merely a temporary pause or the start of a more meaningful deceleration,” he said. “We have heard in prior quarters about soft spots of a week or two that turned out to just be air pockets in between spurts of still-strong demand.

“Some distributors have also seen a slower quoting environment, though others still see a healthy pipeline related to reshoring and/or stimulus-related investments. Looking forward, distributors are expecting sales down -1.6% on average for Q4 2023, the first anticipated decline since 2020.”

MODEST GROWTH IN NONRESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

While Dodge Construction Network is looking at +3% growth in the key nonresidential sector in 2024, the company’s economists still have concerns for future growth because of interest rates and borrowing costs. “Risks continue to mount for the construction sector,” said Richard Branch, chief economist for Dodge Construction Network, in a recent press release. “Over the last 12 months, construction starts have essentially froze as rates increased and credit tightened. The industry needs further adjusting as rates are expected to stay higher for longer, along with the potential for higher energy costs and continued political uncertainty. A return to broad-based growth in construction starts is still some time away.”

In her analysis of the most recent Dodge Momentum Index data, a leading indicator for future construction activity, Sarah Martin, associate director of forecasting for Dodge Construction Network, said in the press release, “Solid demand for data centers, life science labs and hospitals supported the uptick in nonresidential planning activity last month. While month-to-month trends can be volatile, year-to-date trends show an overall decrease in commercial planning, offset by more institutional projects entering the queue. If financial conditions improve in early 2024, steady planning activity should follow.”

Several other construction forecasters issued cautious forecasts for 2024 growth. ConstructConnect said it expects total U.S. construction starts to contract -8.1% in 2023 but return to growth of +2.8% in 2024. ConstructConnect’s Autumn 2023 quarterly forecast said, “Nonresidential building activity is not expected to return to growth in 2024, but levels of construction activity are high relative to historic averages. The medium-term outlook is positive with support from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act. The bumper growth in 2022 means that the 2023 growth rate will be negative due to large projects falling out of the calculation, while capacity constraints are likely to weigh on activity in 2024, causing a slump of -1.9%.”

The Deloitte consulting firm also sees federal legislation sparking growth in 2024. It said in its 2024 Engineering & Construction Industry Outlook, “Looking ahead to 2024, there could be a boost to construction associated with manufacturing, transportation infrastructure and clean energy infrastructure, as funds from three key pieces of legislation passed in 2021 and 2022 — the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the IRA and the CHIPS Act — are expected to flow into the industry.”

One of the most interesting construction forecasts available is the Consensus Construction Forecast published twice-a-year by the American Institute of Architects. It blends the forecasts for key construction niches from nine leading construction economists at the following companies: Dodge Construction Network, S&P Global Market Intelligence, Moody’s Analytics, FMI, ConstructConnect, Associated Builders & Contractors, Wells Fargo Securities, Markstein Advisors and Piedmont Crescent Capital. AIA’s forecast expect nonresidential construction spending to increase just +2% next year after a +19.7% boost this year, supported in large part by a +55.1% increase in industrial construction spending.