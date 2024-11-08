  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Electrical Wholesaling is Collecting Your Thoughts for Our 2025 Market Planning Guide

    Nov. 8, 2024
    Here’s your chance to participate in EW's annual Market Planning Guide survey -- And get a free complimentary copy of our 2025 local sales forecasts.
    Hello to all our our industry friends out there,

    We are interested in learning about your sales growth in 2024, your 2025 company sales forecast, and your thoughts on hot markets and the electrical market’s biggest challenges. All responses are completely anonymous.

    We have streamlined the survey from past years and it should only take several minutes to complete. As a “Thank You” for completing this survey, Electrical Wholesaling’s editors will be glad to send you a free complimentary copy of Electrical Marketing’s Local Electrical Sales Potential Estimates.

    Click here to start the survey, or paste the link below into your browser

    https://www.research.net/r/Electrical_Wholesaling_2025_Market_Planning_Guide

    If you have any questions on this survey, please contact Jim Lucy, Editor-in-Chief, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected] or 913-461-7679.

    Please return your response by Wednesday, November 20.

    Thank you!

    Jim Lucy

    Editor-in-Chief

    Electrical Wholesaling

    About the Author

    Jim Lucy | Editor-in-Chief of Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing

    Jim Lucy has been wandering through the electrical market for more than 40 years, most of the time as an editor for Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter, and as a contributing writer for EC&M magazine During that time he and the editorial team for the publications have won numerous national awards for their coverage of the electrical business. He showed an early interest in electricity, when as a youth he had an idea for a hot dog cooker. Unfortunately, the first crude prototype malfunctioned and the arc nearly blew him out of his parents' basement.

    Before becoming an editor for Electrical Wholesaling  and Electrical Marketing, he earned a BA degree in journalism and a MA in communications from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ., which is formerly best known as the site of the 1967 summit meeting between President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Aleksei Nikolayevich Kosygin, and now best known as the New Jersey state college that changed its name in 1992 to Rowan University because of a generous $100 million donation by N.J. zillionaire industrialist Henry Rowan. Jim is a Brooklyn-born Jersey Guy happily transplanted with his wife and three sons in the fertile plains of Kansas for the past 30 years. 

