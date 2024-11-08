Electrical Wholesaling is Collecting Your Thoughts for Our 2025 Market Planning Guide

Hello to all our our industry friends out there,

We are interested in learning about your sales growth in 2024, your 2025 company sales forecast, and your thoughts on hot markets and the electrical market’s biggest challenges. All responses are completely anonymous.

We have streamlined the survey from past years and it should only take several minutes to complete. As a “Thank You” for completing this survey, Electrical Wholesaling’s editors will be glad to send you a free complimentary copy of Electrical Marketing’s Local Electrical Sales Potential Estimates.

Click here to start the survey, or paste the link below into your browser

https://www.research.net/r/Electrical_Wholesaling_2025_Market_Planning_Guide

If you have any questions on this survey, please contact Jim Lucy, Editor-in-Chief, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected] or 913-461-7679.

Please return your response by Wednesday, November 20.

Thank you!

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Electrical Wholesaling