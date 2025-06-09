Electrical Wholesaling's 2025 Top 100 Electrical Distributors

Investing in change

While it wasn’t uncommon for 2025 Top 100 distributors to invest in new branches or regional distribution centers, manage an executive succession plan, refine the ERP system or make acquisitions, Border States, Fargo, ND, has been involved with all of these initiatives in 2024 and 2025.

In addition to acquiring Dominion Electric Supply, Arlington, VA, and adding more than 300 employee-owners in 10 locations to service government, commercial, residential and data centers in Virginia, Maryland and the Washington, D.C. , the company embarked on several major initiatives, including the appointment of Jason Seger as president and CEO, following the retirement of David White in March 2024. The company is building several new distribution centers and is working on a new corporate operating model, Thomas Nelson, the company’s communications director, said in his survey response,

“Border States introduced new operating model which places greater emphasis on providing a customer-centric, streamlined experience at branches across the country, and aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting their customers’ unstoppable businesses,” he wrote. “The new model focuses on two key areas of Border States’ business – growing and fulfilling customer relationships. With this shift, leadership at Border States also realigned to best support the needs of customers, vendors and employee-owners.

“A key strategy to support the new operating model is the implementation of distribution centers to enhance Border States’ network of 131 locations. Branches and distribution centers will work together to scale for optimization, while still allowing for customization and delivering cost effective and unique experiences for customers.”

Nelson said the new Upper Midwest distribution center expected to be completed in Fall 2026, and will require several dozen hires. “We hired a director of Warehouse Optimization in Aug. 2024 and anticipate more than 60 full-time warehouse and leadership roles will be hired to support the facility. We will use a dedicated 3PL partnership for the operation. Leadership invested significant time to learn from other companies (in and outside of our industry) that have gone through this journey and to make sound business decisions in the design of the physical building and overall supply chain design strategy. Design decisions include the type of automation equipment used in the facility, services strategy in the distribution center, employee-owner wellness considerations and business continuity requirements.”

Over the past year, Border States also partnered with GAINS to leverage its new Halo360° Decision Engineering and Orchestration Platform to deliver a machine learning solution to improve lead-time accuracy and supply chain performance. GAINS Lead Time Prediction (LTP) enables Border States to determine lead times with greater accuracy, resulting in enhanced customer service, aligned inventory and procurement functions and improvement in working capital.

Border States also enhanced its SAP ERP platform with a move to SAP’s S/4HANA ERP platform, which allows the company to use solutions, like Fiori, to provide a much-improved user experience with easier and faster access to information. The company also celebrated the 40th anniversary of its ESOP program and completed a transition to Border States’ new vendor-managed inventory (VMI) application.

By the Numbers

The 2025 Top 100 distributors do a combined total of $108.5 billion in revenues – 73% of estimated 2024 industry sales of $148 billion. The 10 largest distributors on this year’s list do an estimated $77.6 billion in sales for a 52% share of total industry sales. At least 19 distributors on this list do at least $1 billion in annual revenues, and in total companies on this year’s list employ at least 151,887 workers (counting Grainger and Fastenal), or at least 102,180 employees if you just count full-line distributors and electrical product specialists.

Methodology. In putting together the 2025 Top 100, company data was gathered during April 2025 -early June 2025 through a SurveyMonkey survey of electrical distributors, public documents and information on individual distributors' websites.

Many of these companies asked us to use their sales data confidentially and only for placement on the listing. We are glad to do that. Over the past four years, we have had more distributors ask us to use their sales data confidentially, so when you see a “NA” (Not Available) for 2023 revenues, that most often means we have the data but are not releasing it publicly.

Where Electrical Wholesaling editors had an employee count for a company but not a sales figure, we used the survey sales-per-employee average from 62 full-line distributor respondents of $1,059,519 per employee to estimates sales for placement on the listing. That sales-per-employees figure is up +9% from the 2024 number of $971,254.

We were able to supplement this data with revenue and company information for publicly held companies including Fastenal and W.W. Grainger, and collected corporate data from some distributors’ websites, so we are able to present a robust ranking of the industry’s largest distributors.

We received survey data from more than 80 distributors, and were able to build the list from that base with sales estimates for companies that had provided data in the last year or two, and from public sources for publicly held companies.

You may notice that quite a few familiar names are not included in this year’s ranking. At least 10 Top 100 electrical distributors were acquired in 2024 and are no longer listed separately. These companies include Blazer Electric Supply, Colorado Springs, CO; Desert Electric Supply, Palm Springs, CA; Dominion Electric Supply, Arlington, VA; Electric Supply Center (ESC), Burlington, MA; Electrical Supplies Inc., Miami, FL; Kovalsky-Carr Electric Co., Rochester, NY; Madison Electric Co., Warren, MI; Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply, Irving, TX; Standard Electric Co., Saginaw, MI; and Summit Electric Supply, Albuquerque, NM. So far in 2025, two Top 100 electrical distributors have been acquired – Schwing Electrical Supply Corp., Farmingdale, NY, and Swift Electric Supply, Teterboro, NJ.

Despite the smaller number of distributors that Electrical Wholesaling can rank compared to past years due to all the acquisitions of independently owned companies, our 2025 Top 100 ranking remains a valuable resource because it identifies the fastest-growing electrical distributors in the industry; current business conditions in the electrical market; the size of product specialists and distributors from outside the mainstream electrical market that sell millions of dollars of electrical supplies; and the key challenges and business opportunities for distributors of all sizes.

Electrical Wholesaling’s editors hope you enjoy this reading year’s ranking as much as we enjoyed putting it together.