Border States to Leave Affiliated Distributors

Border States, Fargo, ND, ranked #6 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 listing, announced its departure from Affiliated Distributors (AD), effective Dec. 31.

Border States said in a press release that this move represents an evolution for the company as they place renewed emphasis on activating internal strengths, processes and capabilities, positioning them closer to and better aligned with their vendors.

The company has been an AD member since 1985, and they thank the organization for their years of productive partnership and the opportunity membership presented to forge deep ties with other independent distributors.

“We are a team of employee-owners, grateful for AD’s incredible partnership and hold them in the highest regard,” said Jason Seger, Border States president and CEO, in the press release. “Simply put, many independent distributors would not be in the position they are today without AD and we remain anchored in the shared values we have with many AD members – deeply focused on the customer and our service to the local market and communities where we live and work.”

The 100% employee-owned Border has more than 3,500 employee-owners in 31 states.