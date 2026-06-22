Lonestar Electric Industrial Supply Launches CORE Division

Lonestar Electric Industrial Supply, Houston, TX, announced the launch of Lonestar CORE, a new division dedicated to capex, optimization, reliability and execution for mission-critical projects and investments across industrial, energy, technology, manufacturing and infrastructure markets, domestic and abroad.

Lonestar CORE is purpose-built for complex power infrastructure where grid interconnection, generation, and mission-critical systems require coordinated materials management. The division supports customers across data centers, utility interconnection, combined-cycle generation, renewable energy and oil and gas pipeline projects in domestic and international markets. Its focus is aligning materials, resources, and project requirements from early development through energization.

The division operates within Lonestar Electric Industrial Supply and retains the same team, processes and account relationships customers already have. CORE adds dedicated expertise and expanded capability for capital projects where scope, schedule, and material coordination are critical.

"Our customers are taking on bigger, more complex capital projects than ever before," said Kevin Hogan, president of Lonestar Electric Industrial Supply., in the press release. "CORE gives them a single point of accountability for the materials and execution side of those projects, backed by the same team they already trust."

Lonestar Electric Supply was recently named the 12th largest electrical distributor in the United States by Electrical Wholesaling. The company operates over 30 locations across four states, serving electrical contractors and capital project customers.