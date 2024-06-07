  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE
    1. Data & Training
    2. Top 150

    Mega-Projects Reign Supreme on 2024 Construction Scene for Top 100 Distributors

    June 7, 2024
    Although some areas of the construction market are having a quiet year, Top 100 distrbutor are keeping quite busy supplying some humongous trophy jobs.

    Many distributors on the 2024 Top 100 list  were quite bullish about opportunities in the market because of all the electrical construction spending related to data centers, semiconductor plants and EV or EV battery factories.

    Not every Top 100 distributor  is fortunate enough to have one of these mega-projects in their backyard. But the billions of dollars in the electrical spend for these projects now washing over the electrical wholesaling industry is quiteimpressive.  Look at some of the biggest projects 2024 Top 100 Distributors are working on in this gallery and in the list below.

    ew_top100_large_projects_850

    MORE COVERAGE ON ELECTRICAL WHOLESALING'S 2024 TOP 1OO AVAILABLE HERE

    Click on the links below to learn more about 2024's Top 100 Electrical Distributors.

     

    2024 Sales-per-Employee Leaders

    Sales-per-employee is one of the metrics to look at to judge a company's operational efficiency and profitability. Click here

     

    Electrical Wholesaling's 2024 Top 100 Distributors Podcast

    Episode 97 of the Today’s Electrical Economy podcast sponsored by Champion looks at the 10 largest distributors in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2024 Top 100 ranking. Click here
     

    Electrical Wholesaling's 2024 Top 100 Distributors By the Numbers

    Check out a few quick stats & facts on this year's ranking. Click here

     