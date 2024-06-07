Mega-Projects Reign Supreme on 2024 Construction Scene for Top 100 Distributors

Many distributors on the 2024 Top 100 list were quite bullish about opportunities in the market because of all the electrical construction spending related to data centers, semiconductor plants and EV or EV battery factories.

Not every Top 100 distributor is fortunate enough to have one of these mega-projects in their backyard. But the billions of dollars in the electrical spend for these projects now washing over the electrical wholesaling industry is quiteimpressive. Look at some of the biggest projects 2024 Top 100 Distributors are working on in this gallery and in the list below.