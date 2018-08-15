Turtle & Hughes Taps Into e-Learning Platform

Turtle & Hughes, Linden, NJ, recently launched a new electronic training platform to standardize the culture of learning for its 800 employees. The company has a history of focusing on training but managers felt learning was inconsistent across branches. The management team solicited feedback from the field to give workers a consistent experience across each location and product line by means of a company-wide learning management platform.

The company implemented a new e-learning platform made by BlueVolt, Portland, OR. Matt Battaglia, Turtle & Hughes' manager of Corporate Training & Development, says he now has the structure in place to work with his sales team to see how delivering a consistent approach to learning impacts sales. Linking the effectiveness of training to sales, according to Battaglia, is still in the early stages. Equally important to Turtle & Hughes is addressing the cost of turnover, which the Society for Human Resource Management tags at 60 to 100 percent of an employee’s annual salary.

“We’re an entrepreneurial company but recognize the value of standardizing. A theme I heard before implementing the system was, ‘If we know the material, we’ll sell it,’ but all branches didn’t receive similar training,” says Battaglia. “This platform gives everyone, from New Jersey to California, the same information.”

Turtle & Hughes executives see the learning platform as a way to transfer knowledge from the firm’s veterans to its new-hires and inoculate itself from the cost of turnover. Training magazine pegs the average, annual cost of training for small companies at $1,886 per employee but Battaglia says Turtle & Hughes spends less than that per worker and he doesn’t see building that culture as a cost. Instead it’s paying rewards in terms of retention and service, he says.