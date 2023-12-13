Office Occupancy Sees a Rebound in Kastle’s Latest 10-Cty Back to Work Barometer

Nine of the 10 cities tracked experienced increases, with five cities reaching new pandemic record highs — Chicago at 55.6%, New York City at 51.4%, Washington, D.C. at 49.5%, San Francisco at 47%, and Philadelphia at 43.3% occupancy. Austin, Texas had one of the biggest increases, rising 6.7 points to 65.3% occupancy and the number one spot among the 10 cities. San Francisco saw an even larger gain, rising seven full points. The weekly average high was Tuesday at 61.6% and the low was Friday at 34.2% occupancy.