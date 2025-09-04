Boise, ID - A Top Local Market to Watch in 2026

Boise, Idaho, is one of our Top 10 local markets to watch because of its growth in electrical contractors sales potential, some big construction projects and solid population growth.
The Boise, ID, MSA caught the eye of EW’s editors  because of its growth over the past year in estimated total sales potential, electrical contractor sales and industrial sales potential. EW estimates that its 2025 total electrical sales potential grew $58.6 million to $612.7 million, a solid +10.6% increase supported in large part by a $43.4-million increase (+12%) in contractor sale potential.


The largest construction project underway in the Boise area is a new 1.2 milliion-sq-ft Micron plant, which according to www.wscarpenters.org is worth $15 billion in total construction value and will employ 2,000 workers at its expected 2026 opening date.<br>
The area continues to attract new residents in big way, with the population of the area growing by 75,605  between 2020 and 2024.  That averages out to an estimated 41 new residents per day.

SALES ESTIMATES
2025 Total Electrical Sales Estimate: $612.71 million
Electrical Contractor $ Potential Estimate: $405.19 million
Industrial $ Sales Potential Estimate: $84.98 million

BUILDING PERMITS
Single-Family (SF) Permits: 4,958 permits
SF YOY # Change: 45 permits
SF % Change: +0.9%

Multi-Family (MF) Permits:  869 permits
MF YOY # Change: 640 permits
MF % Change: +279.5%

POPULATION GROWTH
Population Estimate 2024: 845,877
# Change 2023-2024: 17,739
# Change 2020-2024: 75,605
New Residents per Day: 40.6

Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Local Markets to Watch gives you a taste of the mountain of electrical market sales estimates and other local market data available at Electrical Marketing newsletter for just $99 per year. This data includes:

  • Local market sales estimates, building permits and population data for more than 300 other Metropolitan Statistical areas
  • The Electrical Price Index (EPI) - A monthly compilation of pricing trends for more than 20 key electrical product groups
  • Annual product sales estimates from 16 key electrical products

Click here to subscribe to 24 annual issues of Electrical Marketing and get this key data for your market 2026 market planning. 

 

Sources of market data: Local market data collected by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and county. Sales estimates developed with sales-per-employee multipliers from Electrical Wholesaling’s Market Planning Guide  ($78,775 per electrical contractor employee and $2,650 per industrial employee) and employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Building permit and population data downloaded from U.S. Census Bureau website.

