Boise, ID - A Top Local Market to Watch in 2026

The Boise, ID, MSA caught the eye of EW’s editors because of its growth over the past year in estimated total sales potential, electrical contractor sales and industrial sales potential. EW estimates that its 2025 total electrical sales potential grew $58.6 million to $612.7 million, a solid +10.6% increase supported in large part by a $43.4-million increase (+12%) in contractor sale potential.
The largest construction project underway in the Boise area is a new 1.2 milliion-sq-ft Micron plant, which according to www.wscarpenters.org is worth $15 billion in total construction value and will employ 2,000 workers at its expected 2026 opening date.<br>
The area continues to attract new residents in big way, with the population of the area growing by 75,605 between 2020 and 2024. That averages out to an estimated 41 new residents per day.
SALES ESTIMATES
2025 Total Electrical Sales Estimate: $612.71 million
Electrical Contractor $ Potential Estimate: $405.19 million
Industrial $ Sales Potential Estimate: $84.98 million
BUILDING PERMITS
Single-Family (SF) Permits: 4,958 permits
SF YOY # Change: 45 permits
SF % Change: +0.9%
Multi-Family (MF) Permits: 869 permits
MF YOY # Change: 640 permits
MF % Change: +279.5%
POPULATION GROWTH
Population Estimate 2024: 845,877
# Change 2023-2024: 17,739
# Change 2020-2024: 75,605
New Residents per Day: 40.6