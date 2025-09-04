Boise, ID - A Top Local Market to Watch in 2026

The Boise, ID, MSA caught the eye of EW’s editors because of its growth over the past year in estimated total sales potential, electrical contractor sales and industrial sales potential. EW estimates that its 2025 total electrical sales potential grew $58.6 million to $612.7 million, a solid +10.6% increase supported in large part by a $43.4-million increase (+12%) in contractor sale potential.



The largest construction project underway in the Boise area is a new 1.2 milliion-sq-ft Micron plant, which according to www.wscarpenters.org is worth $15 billion in total construction value and will employ 2,000 workers at its expected 2026 opening date.<br>

The area continues to attract new residents in big way, with the population of the area growing by 75,605 between 2020 and 2024. That averages out to an estimated 41 new residents per day.

SALES ESTIMATES

2025 Total Electrical Sales Estimate: $612.71 million

Electrical Contractor $ Potential Estimate: $405.19 million

Industrial $ Sales Potential Estimate: $84.98 million

BUILDING PERMITS

Single-Family (SF) Permits: 4,958 permits

SF YOY # Change: 45 permits

SF % Change: +0.9%

Multi-Family (MF) Permits: 869 permits

MF YOY # Change: 640 permits

MF % Change: +279.5%

POPULATION GROWTH

Population Estimate 2024: 845,877

# Change 2023-2024: 17,739

# Change 2020-2024: 75,605

New Residents per Day: 40.6