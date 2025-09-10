Raleigh, NC - A Top Local Market to Watch in 2026

The Raleigh, NC, MSA, is seeing big-time population growth, with an increase of 144,861 from 2020-2024 for an estimated 86 new residents each day. Through July 2025, the metro was one of the few MSAs in the nation seeing a double-digit increase in multi-family building permits with a +13.8% year-to-date increase to 3,682 permits. No doubt some of these new residents will eventually be moving into two new multi-family projects now under construction — the $200-million Strand mixed-use project with 362 units and the $200-million Highline Glenwood residential tower that will top out at 37 stories.
SALES ESTIMATES
2025 Total Electrical Sales Estimate: $810.4 million
Electrical Contractor $ Potential Estimate: $557.4 million
Industrial $ Sales Potential Estimate: $90.9 million
BUILDING PERMITS
Single-Family (SF) Permits: 7,201 permits
SF YOY # Change: -1,026 permits
SF YOY % Change: -12.5%
Multi-Family (MF) Permits: 3,682 permits
MF YOY # Change: 446 permits
MF YOY % Change: +13.8%
POPULATION GROWTH
Population Estimate 2024: 1,562,009
# Change 2023-2024: 39,165
# Change 2020-2024: 144,861
New Residents per Day: 86.4