Loudoun County, VA - A Top Local Market to Watch in 2026

Loudoun County’s estimated electrical contractor sales potential increased by $189.4 million YOY throuhg 1Q 2025, according to Electrical Marketing's estimates. 
Sept. 9, 2025
ID 76795646 / Cybrain / Dreamstime.com
 New to our picks is Loudoun County, VA, which enjoyed some huge growth in electrical contractor potential, thanks in large part to being home to the largest concentration of data centers in the United States. In addition to the $1.92-billion Realty LLC data center campus that entered the planning stages in April, 2025, there’s also a $500-million retrofit of Dulles Airport’s Concourse E on the drawing boards. Loudoun County’s estimated electrical contractor sales potential increased by $189.4 million YOY through 1Q 2025, according to Electrical Marketing's estimates.  Loudoun County electrical contractors now have 10,067 employees, up 2,404 from last year, according to the latest county employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

SALES ESTIMATES
2025 Total Electrical Sales Estimate: $974.3 million
Electrical Contractor $ Potential Estimate: $758.3 million
Industrial $ Sales Potential Estimate: $21.1 million

BUILDING PERMITS
Single-Family (SF) Building Permits: 435 permits
SF YOY # Change: -1,043 permits
SF YOY % Change: -605%

Multi-Family (MF) Permits: 765 permits
MF YOY # Change: NA
MF YOY % Change: NA


POPULATION GROWTH
Population Estimate 2024: 443,380
# Change 2023-2024: 6,216
# Change 2020-2024: 20,657
New Residents per Day: 8.8

Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Local Markets to Watch gives you a taste of the mountain of electrical market sales estimates and other local market data available at Electrical Marketing newsletter for just $99 per year. This data includes:

  • Local market sales estimates, building permits and population data for more than 300 other Metropolitan Statistical areas
  • The Electrical Price Index (EPI) - A monthly compilation of pricing trends for more than 20 key electrical product groups
  • Annual product sales estimates from 16 key electrical products

Click here to subscribe to 24 annual issues of Electrical Marketing and get this key data for your market 2026 market planning. 

 

Sources of market data: Local market data collected by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and county. Sales estimates developed with sales-per-employee multipliers from Electrical Wholesaling’s Market Planning Guide  ($78,775 per electrical contractor employee and $2,650 per industrial employee) and employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Building permit and population data downloaded from U.S. Census Bureau website.

About the Author

Email

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter on topics such as the impact of amazonsupply.com and other new competitors on the electrical market’s channels of distribution, energy-efficient lighting and renewables, and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

He recently launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas, and in 1999 he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in Communications and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University).

