Loudoun County, VA - A Top Local Market to Watch in 2026

New to our picks is Loudoun County, VA, which enjoyed some huge growth in electrical contractor potential, thanks in large part to being home to the largest concentration of data centers in the United States. In addition to the $1.92-billion Realty LLC data center campus that entered the planning stages in April, 2025, there’s also a $500-million retrofit of Dulles Airport’s Concourse E on the drawing boards. Loudoun County’s estimated electrical contractor sales potential increased by $189.4 million YOY through 1Q 2025, according to Electrical Marketing's estimates. Loudoun County electrical contractors now have 10,067 employees, up 2,404 from last year, according to the latest county employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
SALES ESTIMATES
2025 Total Electrical Sales Estimate: $974.3 million
Electrical Contractor $ Potential Estimate: $758.3 million
Industrial $ Sales Potential Estimate: $21.1 million
BUILDING PERMITS
Single-Family (SF) Building Permits: 435 permits
SF YOY # Change: -1,043 permits
SF YOY % Change: -605%
Multi-Family (MF) Permits: 765 permits
MF YOY # Change: NA
MF YOY % Change: NA
POPULATION GROWTH
Population Estimate 2024: 443,380
# Change 2023-2024: 6,216
# Change 2020-2024: 20,657
New Residents per Day: 8.8