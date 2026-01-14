Benchmark Your 4Q 2025 Results & Forecast for Next Quarter

Hello everyone,

Hope your new year is off to a good start. Electrical Wholesaling is once again partnering with Vertical Research Partners (VRP) to our quarterly Electrical Distributor Survey. The Q4 2025 survey EW and VRP developed will help us provide a real-time pulse on market trends including pricing, lead times and end-market activity.

Just click on this link to take the survey

It will take you less than two minutes to complete, and your responses will be anonymous and strictly confidential. All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors.

Vertical Research Partners (www.verticalresearchpartners.com) is an independent equity research boutique specializing in industrial research with long-standing experience covering the Electrical Equipment sector. VRP has been conducting its own proprietary North American survey for 12 years capturing approximately $1B in sales each quarter.

If you have questions about the survey, email Jim Lucy, Editor-in-Chief, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected] or Nick Lipinski, Associate and Analyst, Vertical Research Partners at [email protected].

Please respond by Wednesday, January 21 and be sure to click on "Done" at the bottom of the survey. Click here to get started.



Thank you!



Jim Lucy

Ediitor-in-Chief

Electrical Wholesaling magazine

www.ewweb.com



email: [email protected]

Phone: 913-461-7679