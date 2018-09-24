Volkswagen Announce Commitment to a Much More Electric Future

Volkwagen intend to spend $40 billion over the next few years on new factories for electric vehicles, and one of those factories will be in North America, according to a www.cnet.com report.

According to CNET, Volkwagen plans to have 16 EV factories up and running by 2022. While the company has an auto plant in Chattanooga, TN, it would not say that was where a new EV plant would be located in North America. One of the new EV cars to be built will be the I.D. CROZZ, which is still in concept phase but expected to hit the market in 2020. VW claims the car will have a power output of about 300 horsepower with a top speed of about 112 mph. Its range is estimated at 310 miles.