Menu
ID_CROZZ_Volkswagon
Green Market>Electrical Vehicles

Volkswagen Announce Commitment to a Much More Electric Future

The company plans to build 16 EV plants around the world.

Volkwagen intend to spend $40 billion over the next few years on new factories for electric vehicles, and one of those factories will be in North America, according to a www.cnet.com report.

According to CNET, Volkwagen plans to have 16 EV factories up and running by 2022.  While the company has an auto plant in Chattanooga, TN, it would not say that was where a new EV plant would be located in North America. One of the new EV cars to be built will be the I.D. CROZZ, which is still in concept phase but expected to hit the market in 2020. VW claims  the car will have a power output of about 300 horsepower with a top speed of about 112 mph. Its range is estimated at 310 miles.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EV_Charging_Station_Thinkstock856481726
Electric Vehicle Charging Association Releases its 2017 State of the Charge Report
Nov 27, 2017
tesla_model_3_1025_elon_musk
Early Report on Tesla’s Model 3
Aug 08, 2017
teslasolarroof
See What Tesla’s Elon Musk Has to Say About His Company’s New Solar Roof
Jan 10, 2017
ElonMuskVisualCapitalist
How Elon Musk Got His Start
Aug 23, 2016