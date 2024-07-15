Electrical Wholesaling Top 10 Product Picks for July, 2024

Congratulations to the product development and marketing teams from the following companies for having their products selected as top picks this month: Alloy LED, Anomet, Arlington Industries, Eaton, Emerson, Hydrel/Acuity Brands, Lutron, Synapse Wireless, WAC Lighting and WAGO.

Interested in having one of your company's new products selected as an EW Top Product Pick? Send a brief description (100 words or less) and high-resolution photo at a width of 1,920 pixels to Jim Lucy, editor-in-chief, of Electrical Wholesaling magazine at [email protected].

Please do not send low-resolution photos sized at under 1,000 pixels wide or product press releases without photos. We will no longer run them.