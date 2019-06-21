1,100 MW Offshore Wind Farm Approved by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has selected Ocean Wind, an offshore wind energy project proposed by Ørsted with support from PSEG, to develop an 1,100 MW offshore wind farm, that will power more than half a million New Jersey homes.

According to a June 21 Ocean Wind press release, the wind farm will be located 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City. Construction is expected to commence in the early 2020s, with the wind farm operational in 2024. The press release also said, “Ocean Wind will contribute significantly to Governor Murphy’s ambitious renewable energy goal of supplying more than 1.5 million New Jersey homes with offshore wind power by 2030. At 1,100 MW, Ocean Wind is expected to create over 3,000 direct jobs annually through development and three-year construction cycle.”