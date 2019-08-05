Amazon to Build Wind Farm in Ireland and Solar Farm in Virginia

A recent Amazon press release offered some details on the company’s investment in renewable energy sources. Amazon’s second renewable energy project in Ireland and seventh in Virginia are expected to produce approximately 168,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy annually to support Amazon’s goal to power 100% of its global operations with renewable energy. The projects will supply clean energy to the company’s Amazon Web Services datacenters that power Amazon and millions of AWS customers globally.

When complete, the wind farm in Cork, Ireland, will provide 23.2MW of renewable capacity, with expected generation of 68,000 MWh of clean energy annually.

Amazon’s newest renewable energy project in the U.S. will be located in Pittsylvania County, VA, and will be the seventh Amazon Solar Farm in Virginia. Once complete, the new Amazon Solar Farm will provide 45MW of renewable capacity and is expected to generate 100,000MW of clean energy annually. Both projects are expected to begin producing clean energy in 2020 and will supply clean energy to the company’s Amazon Web Services datacenters, which power Amazon and millions of AWS customers globally.

Additionally, Amazon’s investments in renewable energy were recently recognized in the Solar Energy Industries Association’s (SEIA) 2018 Solar Means Business Report, which ranked Amazon #1 in the U.S. for amount of corporate on-site solar installed in 2018, and #2 for total amount of solar installed to date.