    1. Green Market

    NEMA to Host Energy Expo on Capitol Hill

    June 6, 2024
    In support of High-Performance Buildings Week and the Congressional High-Performance Buildings Caucus, electrical manufacturers will showcase the technologies and products that will transform the built environment and help create smart, efficient, resilient homes and buildings in communities across the United States.

    On June 26, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) will host the “Future of Energy Efficiency and Electrification in the Built Environment Expo” on Capitol Hill celebrating the future of energy efficiency and electrification in the built environment.

    Guests will have the opportunity to interact with efficient motors, energy storage technologies, building automation systems, advanced lighting and digital twin software for building information modeling – technologies that are enabling and accelerating the energy transition.

    NEMA members exhibiting at the Expo will be Acuity Brands, ConnectDER, Danfoss, Eaton, Ledvance, Johnson Controls, Nidec, Leviton, Lutron, Phoenix Contact, Regal Rexnord, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

    The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rayburn Foyer, Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC