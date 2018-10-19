Copper Development Association to Host Dec. 11 Electric Vehicles Summit in D.C.

The Copper Development Association (CDA) is hosting a summit on electric vehicles and their growing impact on the copper market. Registration is now open for "EVs: Navigating the Road Ahead." The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.

The free half-day summit will feature two one-hour education panels: Advancing Green Energy Technology and Innovations in the EV Market. Attendees will have the chance to hear and interact directly with key industry leaders and policy influencers at the center of advancing EV innovations, integration and legislation in the U.S., including BMW Group, Alliance to Save Energy, Atlantic Council Global Energy Center, Edison Electric Institute, Southern Company, Energy Storage Association and more.

“The EV market is expected to see a major boom over the next decade, but the transition is still in its early stages and requires supportive technology and policies,” said Zolaikha Strong, the Energy Policy & Electrical Markets director for CDA. “Our summit will put you in the driver seat as private and public sector leaders lay out the roadmap to what’s next for EV technology. As we advance toward a green energy revolution, copper is powering EVs and fueling our drive to sustainability."

There are currently close to one million plug-in EVs on the road in the U.S. By 2025, this number is expected to reach nearly eight million. Copper is key to this electric vehicle revolution as it is needed for motors, batteries, inverters, wires and charging stations. Our editors were surprised to see just how much copper is in batteries for electric vehicles. See CDA's graphic above.