British Government Plans for Network of EV Battery Gigafactories Gather Momentum

The recent announcement that site for the West Midlands Gigafactory joint venture will be included in the West Midlands Investment Zone is a step toward a major effort to attract EV battery manufacturers to Great Britain. The British Government plans to support a network of gigafactories across the West Midlands region near Coventry that focus on clean growth technologies in the automotive sector.

Jim O’Boyle, cabinet member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change at Coventry City Council said in the press release, “Our site is a prime location offering future investors an all-in-one solution for battery manufacturing, research, industrialization and recycling. Today’s announcement delivers significant additional tax incentives and breaks, making the site even more attractive for future investors.

"The West Midlands Gigafactory, the UK center of electrification in Coventry, is the only available site in the UK with planning permission in place for a large-scale battery production facility with capacity for up to 60GWh per annum – enough to power 600,000 electric vehicles. It is perfectly placed as a pioneering centre of excellence for battery technology and manufacturing, located at the heart of the UK’s manufacturing industry.

"The ground-breaking location is the first of its kind in the UK, offering an all-in-one solution for battery research, industrialization, manufacturing, testing, recycling and electrified logistics, designed to foster the UK’s growing battery ecosystem."