Rivian Wins $827-Million Incentive Package from Illinois to Expand Plant

Rivian Automotive received an $827M incentive package from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity to expand operations at its plant in Normal, IL. The funds from the incentive package will go towards expansion of the plant, improvements in public infrastructure and job training programs for Rivian’s workforce, leading up to the company’s production of its midsized SUV, R2, a five-passenger vehicle. The existing plant in Normal will continue to produce R1S, R1T, and commercial electric delivery vehicles, and updates to the facility will begin in the coming months.

"We are grateful for this investment from the State of Illinois and for the leadership of Governor Pritzker, President Harmon and Speaker Welch," said RJ Scaringe, Rivian founder and CEO in the press release. "The support from the state will allow us to quickly bring our midsize SUV, R2, to market.”

Since production began in 2021, Rivian’s Normal facility has manufactured over 100,000 electric vehicles.