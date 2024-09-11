Stellantis to Invest $406 Million in Three Factories to Produces Trucks and SUVs

Stellantis is investing more than $406 million in three Michigan facilities to build both electrically-powered and conventional trucks and SUVs.

Stellantis’ Sterling Heights, MI, assembly plant will be the company’s first U.S. plant to build a fully electric vehicle. According to a press release, the Ram 1500 REV, the company’s first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck launching in late 2024, and the range-extended all-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will be built alongside internal combustion engine (ICE) models at the plant. Additional investments will be made to retool the Warren, MI, truck assembly plant ($97.6 million) for production of a future electrified Jeep Wagoneer, and the Dundee, MI, engine plant ($73 million) for battery tray production and beam machining for its trucks.

With an investment of $235.5 million, the Sterling Heights, MI, assembly plant will produce the company’s first-ever battery electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV light-duty truck. The Ram 1500 REV will reach up to 500 miles of range with the optional 229 kilowatt-hour battery pack and up to 350 miles with the 168 kilowatt-hour battery pack. The plant will also build the all-new range-extended 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

Stellantis partnered with equipment suppliers and contractors to carefully plan and execute the installation of a new conveyor system, new automation for BEV-specific processes, and the retooling and rearrangement of workstations in general assembly to be able to produce ICE (internal combustion engine), battery (BEV) electric vehicle and range-extended models on the same assembly line.

The Warren factory will produce a future electrified Jeep Wagoneer, one of four Jeep EVs that will be launched globally by the brand before the end of 2025. Electrified models will be built on the same line as ICE versions of Jeep Wagoneer SUVs. The Dundee plant will be retooled to assemble, weld and test battery trays for the new Ram.

Along with Ram trucks, the Amsterdam, Netherlands-based Stellantis makes a broad portfolio of other auto brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Maserati and Ram.