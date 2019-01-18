Menu
Iowa’s Senator Joni Ernst Wins AWEA Award for Wind Industry Support

Senator earns recognition from AWEA for advancing Iowa cash crop: wind energy.

Senator Joni Ernst has been recognized as a U.S. Wind Champion by the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), Washington, DC. AWEA presents U.S. Wind Champion Awards to members of Congress from both parties who show consistent and strong leadership in support of the American wind industry and the jobs it creates.

 “Iowa is a leader in wind energy production, producing 37% of our electricity using wind,” said Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA).  “The industry is boosting our economy and creating jobs and new business opportunities across the state. In places like Newton, wind has created new manufacturing jobs, and at Iowa Lakes Community College, we’re training the next generation of wind technicians.”

“We’re honored to recognize Senator Ernst as a U.S. Wind Champion. Her steadfast support for wind power and Iowa’s wind workers contributes to the robust industry growth we see today,” said Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA. “And because wind farms generate reliable revenue for neighboring landowners and communities, the Senator’s wind power leadership also directly strengthens Iowa’s farming economy.”

In 2017, wind farms generated a larger share than any other state. Looking ahead, Iowa wind power is poised to grow substantially with over 4,000 megawatts of new wind power capacity under construction and in advanced development, according to AWEA’s most recent quarterly market report.

