Sonepar Joins IES as Champion Level Sustaining Member

The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) recently welcomed Sonepar as its newest Champion Level sustaining member company. Sonepar is the first electrical distributor with a Champion Level Sustaining Membership with IES, marking the company’s commitment to the development of lighting professionals.

IES Sustaining Membership is for companies, institutions, and other organizations regardless of staff size or operational budget. Five levels of membership are available, with Champion Level as the highest with maximum services and benefits provided by the IES for the company and its employees.

Becoming a Champion Level sustaining member of IES strengthens our expertise and service level for the lighting and controls product category. With the content provided by IES, its member companies get ongoing education that allows them to serve our customers as lighting experts.

"We look forward to a strong relationship between Sonepar and IES,” saidMarc Hodges, director of Lighting Solutions at Sonepar USA, in the press release.

"With the programs and tools provided by IES, our associates get access to resources unmatched in the lighting industry. This investment demonstrates Sonepar’s commitment to career development for lighting professionals throughout our company,” added Bob Preston, solutions specialist – Lighting from Capital Electric/Sonepar, in the release.

Sustaining Member benefits include access to education and the new Lighting Library, discounted memberships and attendances to society level events and conferences, promotion of your company on our website, at annual events, and in the award-winning LD+A magazine. In addition, a portion of the sustaining membership dues are tax deductible in the United States.

The five Sustaining Membership levels (Contributor, Supporter, Benefactor, Ambassador and Champion) start at $1,250 USD per year. Of the more than 300 Sustaining Member companies, Sonepar stands out as one of four Champion Level members.