Facility Solutions Group (FSG) Buys Greenleaf, Provider of Turnkey Solar Solutions

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) acquired Greenleaf Energy Solutions to enhance its expertise in solar and renewable energy solutions, as well as lighting retrofit services.

Geenleaf was founded in 2001 as a lighting company focused on the commercial market. With the evolving environmental landscape and a commitment to sustainable practices, the company strategically shifted its focus towards commercial solar solutions.

Kevin Siebrecht, former president and founder of Greenleaf Energy Solutions, said in the press release, "The team is thrilled that Facility Solutions Group's acquisition of Greenleaf further expands our capabilities and reach to existing customers while providing turnkey solar and renewable energy solutions to the FSG family of national clients."

The collaboration aligns with FSG's vision to provide lighting, electrical and energy efficiency solutions to its clients. Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With its 41-year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, signage and energy-saving products and services. FSG's employees support the company's business in all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.