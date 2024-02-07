Schaeffer Joins LEDVANCE to Manage LIGHTPOINT

LEDVANCE (Wilmington, MA): Lynnette Schaeffer was appointed as the company’s new director of training, overseeing the LIGHTPOINT training program.

Pedro Sega, head of marketing USC, said in the press release, “We are thrilled to have Lynnette join the LEDVANCE family. With over two decades dedicated to the lighting and electrical industry, her expertise in supply chain management, product development, and manufacturing will bring a lot of value to LEDVANCE and our customers. Lynnette’s passion for education and her dynamic approach to making learning engaging will be instrumental in her success at LEDVANCE.”

Schaeffer’s career began in 1998 at Van Meter Industrial, evolving through roles in global lighting firms where she honed her expertise in supply chain management, product development, and smart lighting technologies. With an MBA and LC Certification, she transitioned to training in 2020, applying over two decades of industry experience to educate a wide range of professionals in the lighting industry.